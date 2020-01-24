Your commute: a dozen trains on O-Train Line 1, police are approaching three speed freaks

On Thursday evening, OC Transpo CEO John Manconi said in a statement that Rideau Transit Group was expecting to launch the usual addition of 13 trains for commuting on Friday morning.

But Friday morning, OC Transpo said there was even a dozen driving – still a big improvement from this week’s low – so customers could expect a train on O-Train Line 1 every four to five minutes.

The service will perform an additional bus service between Tunney’s Pasture and Hurdman Stations and the downtown will continue during peak hours in the morning and afternoon until January 31st.

Between 7:30 AM and 9:00 AM, special buses run non-stop from Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations to the center.

Morning special shuttle service

The Hurdman Stop B buses operate at Mackenzie King Station and all stops on Albert Street end at the intersection of Albert and Bay streets. The buses of Tunney’s Pasture Stop C serve all stops on Slater Street between Bronson Avenue and Elgin Street ending at the Mackenzie King Station.

From 3:00 PM and 5:30 PM, they run non-stop from the center to the east to Hurdman and from the west to Tunney’s Pasture stations from new temporary stops on Albert Street west of O’Connor Street.

Special shuttle bus routes in the afternoon

In Gatineau, the intersection of Main Street and St-René Boulevard was closed after a collision damaged the traffic lights. A detour is in place, said the city of Gatineau.

Meanwhile, the local police have taken three extreme fast-movers off the roads and the rest of us have to travel on Thursday.

The Ottawa police caught a 17-year-old G2 driver driving 151 km / h in an 80-zone and hours later an 18-year-old 130 km / h in a 60-zone. Both ran their way to stunt drivers and seizures of their cars and driving licenses for weeks.

The OPP detachment from Ottawa ensured that a driver stopped at 183 km / h on highway 7 within the city limits and received the same treatment.