Your commute: 13 LRT trains running, buses to Catholic schools canceled

OC Transpo will evaluate the course of Tuesday morning to assess whether the S1 bus service is still needed.

Jean Levac / Postmedia

OC Transpo says it is watchful to see if additional bus service is still needed, as the rail link returns to “normal” with 13 trains that finally run for the morning commute Tuesday after several weeks of shortages.

Trains run every four minutes, the service said just before 7:00 am, and S1 bus service continues between Tunney’s Pasture, Hurdman and Blair stations and downtown.

“S1 bus service is implemented if we go back to normal service,” said John Manconi, general manager of the city’s Transport Services department, in a statement at the end of Monday.

“We will continue to assess the need for additional S1 bus service and adjust our response as the rail services stabilize.”

A list of canceled trips if buses are redirected to additional service is here.

Expect temporary closures of the Greenbelt Pathway West between Timm Drive and Corkstown Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day until Friday when crews remove more than 300 trees that are contaminated with emerald ash borer and other dead trees.

The “impact on trail users can be significant” if crews fell trees using large forestry equipment, the National Capital Commission warned.

Once natural regeneration has begun, the committee will evaluate how many new trees will be planted.

Construction-related closures:

On Highway 417, expect periodic lane reductions in both directions between Innes Road and the Quebec border for maintenance until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Expect intermittent lane and driveway closures on Highway 174 during off-peak hours between Blair and Trim roads until the end of February to get ready for the Stage 2 Confederation Line east extension.

There are lane reductions on Montreal Road heading east from Montgomery Street to the Vanier Parkway, between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM. until Friday for the Montreal Road revitalization project. Montreal Road to the east is also limited to one lane at the intersection of Montreal and North River roads. To the north of Montreal Road, North River Road is also closed to the south until February 21. Detour signs for traffic and pedestrians are present.

Part of the eastern and western paths of the Rideau Canal at the Pretoria Bridge is closed until March for structural repairs under the Queensway Viaduct.

Hog’s Back is closed to vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive. Work on the swing bridge is expected to be completed in the spring, after which Park Canada will begin repairing and replacing the fixed bridge over the Hog Falls. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected. Hog’s Back Road is expected to be fully reopened in December 2020.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a suitcase sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.

