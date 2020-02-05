Your commute: 13 LRT trains online, less bus support, close to Kent for construction

LRT near Cyrville Road.

Tony Caldwell / Postmedia

OC Transpo says it has enough trains to handle normal volumes, so it takes extra bus service on Wednesday morning.

“Line 1 is the best way to travel to the center,” said the transit service with 13 trains running every four minutes during peak times.

The cancellation of regular bus routes to offer backup service is coming to an end.

During persistent train shortages, OC Transpo has diverted buses to encourage direct journeys from Tunney’s Pasture, Blair and Hurdman stations in the city center, but that service drops for the 20 buses dedicated to R1 service on Wednesday.

“This will increase the reliability of the bus transit network throughout the city,” said general manager John Manconi of transit in a statement.

“As rail services continue to stabilize, we will monitor and assess the need for additional S1 bus services,” he added, promising that customers would be “well informed” of any changes.

Expect fewer school buses to be seen on the Wednesday road with transportation canceled to all Ottawa Carleton District School Board elementary and secondary schools and some programs that have been hit by a teachers’ strike. Buses to English public high schools and English Catholic schools run as usual.

From Monday, Kent Street between Gladstone Avenue and Florence Street and the intersection in Florence and Kent streets will close until mid-March for sewerage and water main works.

Drivers are encouraged to use Bronson Avenue or Metcalfe Street instead. Local access is retained, but there will be a detour between Gladstone Avenue and Somerset Street.

Sidewalks remain open for pedestrians, while cyclists can get off to cross the intersection.

Construction-related closures:

Highway 417 to the east is limited to one lane between Walkley and Anderson roads for construction until 14:30 Wednesday.

Watch out for temporary closures of the Greenbelt Pathway West between Timm Drive and Corkstown Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily until Friday while crews remove more than 300 trees infected with emerald ash borer.

Expect intermittent lane and driveway closures on Highway 174 during off-peak hours between Blair and Trim roads until the end of February to get ready for the Stage 2 Confederation Line east extension.

There are lane reductions on Montreal Road heading east from Montgomery Street to the Vanier Parkway, between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM. until Friday for the Montreal Road revitalization project. Montreal Road to the east is also limited to one lane at the intersection of Montreal and North River roads. To the north of Montreal Road, North River Road is also closed to the south until February 21. Detour signs for traffic and pedestrians are present.

Part of the eastern and western paths of the Rideau Canal at the Pretoria Bridge is closed until March for structural repairs under the Queensway Viaduct.

Hog’s Back is closed to vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive. Work on the swing bridge is expected to be completed in the spring, after which Park Canada will begin repairing and replacing the fixed bridge over the Hog Falls. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected. Hog’s Back Road is expected to be fully reopened in December 2020.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a suitcase sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

With Canadians imprisoned in Wuhan, the wife of Ottawa fears violent government action

Welcome back, winter: flurries, Flemish morning; more snow ran this way

Woman arrested in the second murder of Ottawa of the year