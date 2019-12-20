Your choices to build around 10 players – The Reporter

Loading...

ALAMEDA – The votes are inside and are interesting not only for who made the cut but for whom not.

The request via Twitter and email was simple: to name 10 players on the current list of Raiders that are worth building the team when the club moves to Las Vegas in 2020.

Only the players currently on the list were counted, so if you sent the name of a college player or someone on another NFL list, you can save it for another time.

The only unanimous selection was runner Josh Jacobs, who made each vote. He was closely followed by defensive end Maxx Crosby (43) and tight end Darren Waller (42), who were probably omitted by accident given their promise and production.

The full list is below, with the top 10 players and also the rans.

Some notable omissions:

– Field Marshal Derek Carr received only 10 of 45 votes.

– Open receiver Tyrell Williams was not named once, despite Keelan Doss and Zay Jones getting a single vote.

– Left tackle Kolton Miller was one of the first 10.

Top 10

Four. Five: Josh Jacobs

43: Maxx Crosby

42: Darren Waller

39: Johnathan Abram

36: Trayvon Mullen

3. 4: Rodney Hudson, Trent Brown

33: Clelin ferrell

22: Hunter Renfrow, Maurice Hurst

THE REST

twenty: Kolton Miller

17: Alec Ingold

13: Foster Moreau

10: Derek Carr

6: Gabe Jackson

4: Richie incognito

4: Karl Joseph, P.J. Hall, Erik Harris

two: Dion Jordan

1: Johnathan Hankins, Zay Jones, Keelan Doss, Isaiah Johnson, A.J. Cabbage

Voters

Email: Abdullah Hamid, Marques Threats, Michael Riordan, Jeff Hester, Joel Johnson, Mt. Vendors 84, Ben Sanderson, Kendall Ankrun.

Twitter: @macomboys, @Bbuthge, @ brwong24, @ LVRaidersbb1, @ chappy23us, @Schwartz_Sports, @MikePhineas, @TonyBadilla, @FelixKnowsNFL, @ BenFinnegan7, @BeLikeCasey, @ marevj1022, @ a1, @ R1, @ a1, @, @, @ , mr. , @ StephenColley18, @chopAMundo, @ joshtaylor918, @NelsEricson, @ bodyguard_67, @tfaurat, @ C3maz, @ Angelo6, @BearLooky, @KenHuber, @LakersBuckeyes, @danieljrichert, @RaiderNationDan, @ JWhite @ @ JWhite @ JWhite @ JWhite

Jay Gruden (right) is currently unemployed. Will his brother Jon hire him?

In some questions from the mail bag:

Q: Is there any chance Jay Gruden will be hired to help the offensive? Jon will let Jay modernize the offensive? – @urbanteaa

Jon Gruden taught Jay Gruden almost everything he knows about the offensive. He was also a great mentor to Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan. Gruden knows a lot of modern offense. The offensive he prefers, however, includes the quarterback under the center, a power play. . . Old-school football He would love something with something reliable in terms of external receivers, but Gruden likes to work a game to death. He thought they were fine against Jacksonville in the second half, and probably would have been if Carr had not been ruled out on a slide or Tyrell Williams had taken a third catch. That's your coach, like it or not.

Q: Let's say Gruden and Mayock decide to jump and grab Joe Burrow / Jalen Hurts. Given your knowledge of decision makers, how would you see that unfold? Does Carr stay and do a Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes process? Move Carr and start the tower? Another thought? – @macomboys

Gruden's preference would be not to start a rookie. I don't know if he would want him to sit as much as Rodgers, but a one-year apprenticeship considering the complexity of the system and the way Gruden teaches it would be prudent. That's why he wouldn't see the Raiders jump in the draft to take a quarterback so high that the expectation would be that he would be an immediate starter.

Q: Carr's rumors have begun, what would be his percentage based on guessing if Carr will return? – @bbuthje

I have all the discontent with Carr because the quarterback takes most of the blame. It comes with work. But when I asked in a mail bag a few weeks ago to submit suggestions, I think it was quite clear that the options might not be better than updating around Carr for at least another year by 2020. I put it close to 70 percent.

Q: What do you think of Gabe Jackson this season? Are you playing because of an injury and what is the environment you are having with the coaches? Should I be considered a candidate to be cut with $ 11 million released in maximum space and no dead money? – @ Raiderfan604

Gabe is definitely playing for an injury and his performance has not been what the Raiders expected. Jackson's salary rises to $ 9,350,000 next season and is under contract until 2022. It depends on whether the Raiders think Jackson could return to his previous game level. If they do not, that salary number is too high and could fulfill the same fate as Kelechi Osemele and be exchanged or released.

Q: Do we need a new kicker? Do we make a first selection of WR? – @ Jackman609

Daniel Carlson received a vote of confidence from Jon Gruden this week, which essentially means he is kicking for his work in the last two games of the season. At least, Carlson will have come to compete in the camp in 2020. I would be surprised if the Raiders didn't use a first-round pick on an open receiver.

Q: Jacobs is underused in my opinion. We know you can run. But only 20 captures? The crime has to be more creative when using it. The wildcat may separate it or in the groove. Heck even used him and Richard at the same time as a type of poison. – @ manevj1022

Yes, Jacobs could catch more passes. But let's be honest, your true strength is inside running. Many backs can catch the ball. Very few can do what they do between tackles. And he carried 245 times this year and ended up with a broken shoulder. So I don't see it as underused at all. Personally, I'd rather give it to him than throw it away.

Johnathan Abram of Oakland Raiders (24) gestures toward the crowd during the Oakland Raiders training camp in Napa, California on Friday, August 2, 2019. (José Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group)

Q: Any updates on Abram's injury? Will it be at full speed for the training camp? – @ AZRaider75

I have not heard anything that indicates that it will not be good to go in July. We will see about the mini-camps and the like, which are contactless. As you can see in the previous feature that leads to the questions of the mail bag, it is still immensely popular among fans despite playing only one game.

Q: Why P.J. Hall never plays in special teams? He blocked 14 in college, isn't it too much to overwhelm him? He has been quite consistent, but receives no love from fans or the media. I hope you stay with him because he reminds me of Shelby Harris and is developing much faster than Shelby. – @LakersBuckeyes

The Raiders know very well what Hall did in college at the FCS level at Sam Houston State. I had weight problems during training camp. But I think the Raiders have to wonder at this moment if he was recruited in excess. The attackers took it in the second round, some forecasters had it as a fifth round value. Given that he has had 13 snapshots of special equipment in two years, they obviously do not see the aspect of blocking kicks as transferable.

Q: Isaiah Johnson: what is the deal with him? The coaches talked about how good it looked in practice, then they didn't put it there but for a few photos. Why not take the rookie into almost meaningless games to see who is ahead of next year's draft? – @jfromthebk

Strange. Gruden spoke it in a big way, which at first glance does not mean much. Talk to boys all the time and often overdo it. But he has receded considerably in that position, and at one point recently spoke about what a converted open receiver was like, indicating that it was still too crude as a corner. That means Johnson is being defeated in practice, I suppose, and a fairly meek team of wide receivers in general.

A last miracle for Oakland? 🤔🙏 pic.twitter.com/SLhChMiw5K

– NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) December 19, 2019

Q: Why do the Colts have to finish 8-8 in a Raiders 8-8 final to help us get to the playoffs? – @tonyjobs

It has to do with the participation of the Colts in the draw, so it will also eliminate Tennessee, which would be an advantage over the Raiders if Indy is not involved. That is the short answer.

Q: What is the situation with the Trent Brown domestic violence case? – @ deadpig101

Quiet. To my knowledge, no photos or police reports have ever been made public. Until that happens, it is not worth speculating in the absence of evidence.

