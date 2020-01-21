Your California Uber fare could soon be set by drivers

A new California law changes how much your future Uber ride could cost.

California’s AB5 rules for classifying workers for gig workers force companies like Uber to give drivers more control over certain parts of the job. Earlier this month, Uber added a preferred driver feature and price estimates instead of calculating prices in advance. Now a test scheme is taking shape, with which drivers can set the price of their trip.

In a statement, a Uber spokesman said: “Since the entry into force of AB5, we have made a number of product changes to allow tens of thousands of Californian drivers to work flexibly. We are now conducting an initial test with additional changes. This would give drivers more control over the Give fees that they charge drivers. “

This test begins this week at only three small airports in Santa Barbara, Sacramento, and Palm Springs, and is not a final design for pricing in the Golden State. But there is an idea of ​​how drivers can control the fare – something they have never been able to touch.

Uber specifies a basic tariff for the test and the driver can adjust it in multiples of 0.1 from 1.0 to 5.0. If you accept this inflated fare, you can schedule a $ 10 trip up to a $ 50 trip. If there is a price increase and this price is higher than a driver’s minimum price, the driver receives the price increase. Next week, Uber offers drivers the option to unsubscribe from the price increase and set their prices under the Uber base. So $ 10 ride could be set at $ 8. Pricing will have a wide range of options with this facility.

As you can see, there is a lot of experimentation! Ride-share blogger Harry Campbell of the Rideshare Guy blog said in a message that the new method was very skeptical because drivers could potentially undercut each other, especially in a high phase.

Competitor Lyft is also affected by AB5 changes, but declined to comment on Uber’s pilot pricing system.

Although Uber only tests the prices you set for drivers, the approach is similar to smaller, competing carpools like Bid2Ride and the Russian company inDriver. But instead of bidding on prices as in these apps, drivers have to set the fare.

