Your beautiful BMW wallpapers are there

Weekend Wallpaper Put this on your desktop to look cool and great.

I love BMWs a lot, but their recent styling has not always done it for me. Too many planes that are not correct, too many details about the fascia. But sometimes a photo captures something that you don’t see, and that’s what I think is going on here.

We have two shots of an M4 and another of an M760iL. Cars from two ends of the M-car spectrum, but they both look beautiful here, especially under those stars.

These photos are from Mike D’Ambrosio, who took them during an event at the BMW Performance Center in South Carolina. If you like them, check out his tutorial for the light painting technique he has in progress in these recordings. If you want to see more photos of Mike, view his Instagram here. Oh, and if you like that top photo and want the full resolution, click here.

