Loading...

The TMZ reports that 20-year-old rapper YoungBoy NBA from Baton Rouge will avoid the prison sentence in his attack after he pleaded guilty to having done less charges for battery crimes. In return, prosecutors in the Ware district dropped charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault. YoungBoy was sentenced to 12 months probation, which is a fine of $ 1,500. He must attend anger management courses.

YoungBoy was first arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault in February 2018 when he was caught by hotel security cameras banging his girlfriend on the floor and dragging her back to his room. His girlfriend later insisted that the two play on horseback and refused to file charges, but a large jury continued to accuse YoungBoy. The friend refused to testify against him and demanded Ware County D.A. To tell TMZ: "We solved the case as best we could without your cooperation."

YoungBoy was still on probation after his severe gun attack in 2016, but avoided an additional prison sentence after his arrest in 2018. Despite his various legal issues, which included a prison sentence for violating a court order to use social media earlier this year, YoungBoy's latest mixtape AI YoungBoy 2 took first place on the Billboard 200 behind the sequels "Self Control" and "Slime Mentality. "

YoungBoy NBA is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of the Warner Music Group.

,