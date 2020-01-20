Young people should ensure that they are registered to vote before the elections

Young people are encouraged to register to vote before the general election.

Almost 700,000 people between the ages of 18 and 29 are eligible to vote – including thousands who have turned 18 since the local and European elections last year.

Registration closes next Wednesday, January 22nd.

Before this deadline, young people are encouraged to visit this CheckTheRegister site to see if they are already in the register.

Those who do not can download the RFA2 form from the website. This must then be signed and assessed at a Lake Garda station and returned to the local city or district administration by Wednesday (either by post or by hand).

James Doorley of the National Youth Council (NYCI) said that anyone who turns 18 on the February 8 election date is eligible to vote, adding that “time is critical” for those who are not yet registered.

Mr. Doorley said: “There is still time, so we would like to encourage people to make every effort to be included in the register

“For almost every election and referendum, we receive calls from young people who missed the registration deadline and who are disappointed that they cannot vote.

“We ask young people to make sure they are registered and not to leave it until the last minute.”

Main picture: File photo of the ballot boxes that are checked before they go to the polling stations. Photo: RollingNews.ie