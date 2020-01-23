Young pastor dies a few days after being diagnosed with flu

A 36-year-old Indiana youth minister died on Monday after being diagnosed with the flu. Allison Williams was a beloved youth minister at the Reddington Christian Church, who had made Seymour, Indiana her home for over a decade. “In my 34 years in ministry, she is the best youth minister I have worked with,” Reddington Christian Church pastor Scott Brown told our sister station WLKY that William started dating the church in 2008, three months later she became head of the church’s youth ministry. She spent the next 11 years dedicating herself to this program and to the youth of the church. Brown said that Williams was amazing at reaching the youth of the church and during his time the group grew from a dozen to almost 100. “Each year, she schedules children’s schedules for extracurricular activities, which he whether it’s a group or choir or sporting events, and she has made an effort to go to each children’s event at least twice during the year, “recalls Brown. William was diagnosed with the flu the last time Brown said he and his wife spoke to her over the weekend before finally convincing her to go to the emergency room on Monday. She died in hospital soon after. Brown was still there. “At first, when he spoke to me, I didn’t really understand that she had died. It just didn’t click. It didn’t seem possible,” Brown said of his meeting with the doctor. , he said, was rich thanks to the young people she called “her children” and her faith, which she eagerly shared. “If they live these things that she taught them, that’s what she would like,” said Brown of members of the church’s youth group. Watch the video above to learn more about this story.

A 36-year-old Indiana youth minister died on Monday after being diagnosed with the flu.

Allison Williams was a beloved young minister of the Reddington Christian Church, who had made Seymour, Indiana her home for over a decade.

“In my 34 years in ministry, she is the best youth ministry I have worked with,” said Reddington Christian church pastor Scott Brown at our sister station WLKY.

Williams started attending church in 2008.

Three months later, she headed the youth ministry of the church. She spent the next 11 years dedicating herself to this program and to the youth of the church.

Brown said Williams was amazing at reaching the youth of the church and during his time the group grew from a dozen to almost 100.

“Each year, she followed all of the children’s schedules for extracurricular activities, whether it was a group or choir or sporting events, and she tried to go to each event to children at least twice during the year, “recalls Brown. .

Williams was diagnosed with flu last week.

Brown said he and his wife spoke to each other over the weekend before finally convincing her to go to the emergency room on Monday.

She died in hospital soon after. Brown was still there.

“At first, when he spoke to me, I didn’t really understand that she had died. It didn’t click. It didn’t seem possible,” Brown said of his meeting with the doctor.

Williams’ life, he said, was rich thanks to the young people she called “her children” and her faith, which she eagerly shared.

“If they live these things that she taught them, that’s what she would like,” said Brown of members of the church’s youth group.

