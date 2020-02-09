Young man from Texas told to cut his dreadlocks or miss graduation walks Oscars red carpet

MONT BELVIEU, Texas – A young man from Texas, whose controversy as well as her support stirred up, ran the red carpet during the Academy Awards Sunday, February 9.

Deandre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, and his mother, Sandy, were invited as a guest by director Matthew A. Cherry, whose ‘Hair Love’ was one of the front runners for the Best animated short Oscar.

“It’s really an honor to have the platform to invite Deandre and his family as our guest for the Oscars next Sunday,” Cherry told CNN. “Deandre is such a good child, and he can’t be punished for his hair, and we think it’s great that he hasn’t bent over to cut it. We think his hair is beautiful, and this is the least we can to support him and show him love. “

Arnold, 18, was told that he had to cut his dreadlocks to meet the clothing requirements of his school, otherwise he was not allowed to participate in the graduation ceremony.

Cherry’s film follows a black father trying to do his daughter’s hair for the first time. He launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 to have the film made. It went viral and he has a children’s book ‘Hair Love’ with illustrations by Vashti Harrison.

A former NFL football player who has been successful in directing movies and TV shows in Hollywood, including “Black-ish” and “The Last OG,” Cherry is the second former professional athlete to be nominated for an Academy in recent years Award after Kobe Bryant.

Bryant won Best Animated Short in 2018 for ‘Dear Basketball’, which was based on a poem he wrote.

On Friday, February 7, Cherry tweeted a segment of “CBS This Morning” where he and the film producers, actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, shared the news with Arnold and his mother.

Dove offers “full wardrobe and glamor for the big night,” Cherry said.

Many gathered around Arnold and Cherry used his case to advocate the adoption of the CROWN law, which would prohibit discrimination against people because of their hair nationwide.

Arnold appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, where the host announced her support and gave him a $ 20,000 scholarship.

Arnold was blown away by the invitation from the Academy Awards and told “CBS This Morning”, “My mother deserves special treatment that she gets. She deserves this. She has worked so hard on the computer day and night just to help me help spread my word. If you have people like this in your corner, you can’t lose. I really can’t. “

