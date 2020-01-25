Young guest musicians are bringing “toys” to the WSO performance this weekend

During Friday’s rehearsal at Natrona County High School, several students from the Vibes Fine & Performing Arts School performed with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Christopher Dragon. The students will perform with the orchestra for Leopold Mozart’s toy symphony, which asked for actual toy instruments in the score. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Children are usually asked to leave their toys at home when attending a symphony performance.

On Saturday evening, however, not only were some children asked to bring toys, they are also expected to play with them during the performance.

Students from Vibes Fine & Performing Arts, who range from pre-school to high school, will play real toys such as bird and cuckoo pipes, ratchets and triangles during a performance of Leopold Mozart’s “Toy Symphony”.

The collaboration is part of WSO’s new music director Christopher Dragon’s vision to expand the orchestra’s reach within the community.

“When I auditioned, one of the things I was aiming for was integrating the orchestra into the community so that it really became an integral part of not just Casper but all of Wyoming,” said Dragon.

“This collaboration was a way to do that.”

Renowned concert pianist Steven Lin not only included the students in the concert this week, but also visited Vibes to experience a private performance and personal interaction with Vibes keyboard students. Lin performed during Dragon’s audition with the orchestra last year, which ultimately got him the job.

Concert pianist Steven Lin will rehearse Rachmaninov’s 2nd piano concerto with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at NCHS in Casper. The Taiwanese-American pianist has been recognized around the world for his intense and technical skills. He was the featured soloist for a performance by guest conductor Christopher Dragon. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City Act)

“Our students have learned so much and are looking forward to this experience,” said Amy Nunsell, owner and director of Vibes.

“These opportunities for our Casper teens and families to listen, interact, and even play with professional musicians create those moments that last a lifetime,” she continued. “It can produce future symphony visitors and future musicians.”

Nunsell believes in a vibrant orchestra and musical culture is essential for a community.

“Many new families who want to move are often looking for culture and art, not just for themselves, but also for their children,” she said. “It is important for them and for our growing economy.”

Christopher Dragon conducts the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and Vibes students during the rehearsal on Friday, January 24. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

In addition to the “Toy Symphony”, the Saturday concert includes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 and Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto with guest soloist Lin. This season, Beethoven will be seen in the remaining concerts in honor of the composer’s 250th birthday.

During his audition, Dragon emphasized his desire to make the concert hall more inviting and less intimidating. A mix of accessible, light-hearted music and more serious pieces is part of this philosophy.

“For me, introducing children (with classical music) at a young age means building an audience,” said Dragon, “because they are interested in everything at this young age.”

“In order for a regional orchestra to survive, we not only have to deliver great music, but also be a central part of the community,” said Dragon.

The performance of Leopold Mozart’s “Toy Symphony”, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 and Beethoven’s first piano concerto with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra on January 25th starts at 7.30 p.m. at the NCHS John F. Walsh Auditorium. A preliminary talk with Christopher Dragon at Lyric begins at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are available here.