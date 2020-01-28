Young Celts beat Huddersfield in closed door band

TWO WEEKS after defeating the Chelsea Under 23 side [read the report here], the Celtic development side has traveled to England again and won a draw.

Celtic announced earlier today that the bhoys had traveled south to enter the Huddersfield reserves as they watched to give their young team more playing time.

Here was the full team of the competition day:

Goals from Dembele, McGrath and Harper saw the bhoys achieve a 3-1 win in what was an overall dominant performance.

Demeble, building on the Clyde competition last week in which the bhoys won 4-1 in the Glasgow or City Cup [view highlights here]. The winger also popped into shape after his cameo in the first team on the weekend against Ross County.

Kieran McGrath also in form, making it three goals in two games for Celtic.

Cameron Harper was also great to be on stage from the couch. We really have a lot of guys simmering in the development team. It is no wonder that some of them are starting to participate in the first shift day.