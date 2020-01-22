Young And The Restless Spoilers For The Week (January 27, 2020)

Calling all Young and the Restless (Y&R) fans! Curious about what’s on tap next week in Genoa City? It seems like a conflict, a bit of romance and a new character that everyone can meet. Learn more about these storylines and others in the Y&R spoilers before January 27, 2020.

According to Y&R spoilers, Nick will be opposed to something in the coming days. Could this have to do with Chelsea and Adam, or possibly Victor? At the moment, Nick is very involved in supporting Sharon in her diagnosis of breast cancer (plus there are for Faith), so he may somehow stand up for his ex.

8. Phyllis has a setback

While Phyllis is currently focusing her eyes on Chance and has a plan to try and hold him (along with the Grand Phoenix), Y&R spoilers suggest she will experience a setback in the coming days. Will this somehow scare her? She may have a bump on the road this week; however, knowing that she is red, she will shake herself off and continue with her mission.

7. Flying sparks

Y&R spoilers tease some sparks that fly between Chance and Abby; could this be the setback of Phyllis? These two are getting ever closer and that can incredibly frustrate Rood. Although Phyllis wants Chance, it is clear that his eyes are on Abby, and it may be difficult for her to wave him.

6. Victor and Nikki

According to Y&R spoilers, the Mustache and Nikki will not see each other in the coming days. It even seems like they don’t agree. Could this be about Billy and Victoria, or possibly Newman’s 50th birthday milestone? Nikki and Victor can have different views on how to roll out the celebration, or a specific element of the celebration.

5. Villy Hits A Roadblock

Y&R spoilers suggest that Victoria and Billy will hit an impasse this week. The super couple recently experienced a huge blow in which Billy received an ultimatum and it seems as if Vicky is about to give up her marriage. Will something happen where a straw breaks the back of this camel?

4. Billy in hot water

Maybe Billy will do something in the coming days to get the couple to a roadblock in their relationship. Y&R spoilers do indicate that Billy will put himself in deep trouble next week, and if it is related to some of the points that Vicky raised during their recent confrontation, he could be in hot water.

3. Victor Fuels The Fire

Victor has never been a fan of Villy, so it looks like he’s sticking his nose in his shop this week, and egg on Victoria. Y&R spoilers say the mustache will add and give his daughter some ammunition in the coming days, and if she plans to leave Billy, he can encourage her to do so.

2. The choice of Devon

Y&R spoilers are teasing a difficult decision that Devon will make in the coming days. He has had a lot on his plate in recent months, and it seems that next week can only get worse because he has a hard time making a choice about something going on in his life.

1. New character alert!

According to spoilers, a new character is coming into the J&R country because Abby is hiring a new staff member for Society next week. Actress Kirby Bliss Blanton, who has appeared on Hannah Montana, Zoey 101 and Hawaii Five-O, will participate as Lindsay on Wednesday 29 January. What kind of problems could she cause? Time will tell!