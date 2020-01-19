Young And The Restless Spoilers For The Week (January 20, 2020)

While celebrating after a successful Jabot business trip, Kyle will kiss summer, Fen will take Michael and Lauren by surprise and Sharon will be treating her breast cancer diagnosis this week at The Young and the Restless (Y&R). Plus, we have a taste of what will happen next week at Y&R. Read below for more Y&R spoilers for the week of January 20, 2020.

10. Spoilin ’For A Fight

The spoilers tease that Kyle will hit Theo this week. It’s no secret that Kyle has been watching his cousin lately, especially when it comes to his relationship with Lola. Theo and Lola have become friends and it has brought the monster with green eyes to the fore in Kyle. Will he witness a brief moment between his wife and his rival, or will he see them in a compromising position? And will Summer have to break an argument between the two men?

9. Your kiss is on my lips

Speaking of the summer, she and Kyle set off for a promotional trip to San Francisco for Jabot. Spoilers tease that the trip will be a resounding success, and the couple will make a deal to buy a cosmetics company. Back at the hotel, they celebrate with a drink from the minibar. After Kyle Summer asks if she and Theo are really ready, she throws it back at him and asks if he and Lola are really happily married. “Summer is not manipulative,” Soap Opera Digest told Hunter King, who plays summer at Y&R. “She tries to be mature and honest, but at that moment there is a chemical attraction between them.” Rumor has it that Kyle Summer will give a kiss. Will the passion between them become something more?

8. Victoria is struggling

Victoria will have trouble penetrating to Billy this week. The couple have had many problems lately – Billy is far away and Victoria is worried about him. She knows he no longer went to his therapist, and recently she found a receipt in his jacket from the dive bar that he and Amanda regularly encountered. When Billy stopped his friendship and conversations with Amanda, an angry and upset Victoria told him to bow. Spoilers show that Victoria and Billy reach a stalemate this week. Is Villy on his way to splitsville?

7. Amanda sets some limits

Speaking of Billy, it seems that Amanda will set some limits with him this week. She is going to tell him that he cannot just run to her whenever he has a problem with Victoria. Amanda will begin to realize that she is not a therapist, and that is what Billy really needs. Although she enjoys their band and their conversations, she can also worry that their friendship crosses a line.

6. Fen has news

Other spoilers tease Fen will surprise Lauren and Michael this week. He is back in Genoa City and has been rehabilitating since Christmas when he surprised them with his visit. Will he tell them that he is using again and must go back to rehabilitation? Or is he planning to stay in town for a while?

5. Nick specifies

Rumor has it that Nick will be enacting the law this week. Will this have anything to do with Adam? Viewers know that Nick is not really Adam’s biggest fan and that the reunification of Chadam does not suit him well. He starts to suspect that Adam is doing nothing good again. Will Nick’s suspicions be true?

4. Adam schemes with opportunity

It seems that Nick has a very good reason to be suspicious that his brother is up to something because spoilers tease that Adam is conspiring with Chance this week. Adam has been sunshine and roses since his reunion with Chelsea. He even told Victor that he was going to restore Dark Horse as a legacy for Connor. So what are he and Chance going to do?

3. Sharon treats her diagnosis

Sharon will be treating her breast cancer diagnosis this week. Although she suspected something was wrong when she found a lump in her chest on New Year’s Day, she still hoped for the best. Sharon was stunned when she was called by her doctor that the lump was malignant and stage II was cancer. This week she starts to deal with her illness, with the full support of her family and friends.

2. Faith is here to stay

Now that Sharon and Nick have decided that Faith can stop boarding school for a while, their daughter will decide that she will leave school forever. Spoilers tease Sharon will tell Rey that she feels guilty about it. “Rey assures Sharon that Fair is not making a sacrifice,” said lead writer Josh Griffith. “But rather a decision to be closer to her mother when she is most needed.” With the return of the Y&R canvas, will viewers also see Noah’s return from Sharon and Nick?

1. Sneak Peek – week of January 27

Victoria gets ammo from Victor and it looks like it has something to do with Billy, because other spoilers tease Billy getting into trouble. Sparks will also fly between Abby and Chance and Devon is facing a particularly difficult decision. But what will it be? Keep looking at Y&R to find out!

