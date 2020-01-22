Young And The Restless: Plot Holes Fans may have missed

Soap opera lovers recognize that anything can happen in the world of daytime drama. Characters pass by and come back to life; babies are exchanged; and illegitimate children pop up out of the blue. But when are over-the-top story lines a bit too exaggerated? Of course there are times when even the most incredible storyline can pass, thanks to incredible acting and writing; however, there are also times when soap fans roll their eyes, and just have to try to ignore the gaps in a storyline in the storyline, all in the name of entertainment. Plots are sometimes a way of living in soap, and Genoa City is no exception to this rule. Below are some important plot holes on The Young and the Restless (Y&R) that fans may have missed.

12. Margin leaves, everyone thinks it’s Kay

While everyone knew that Katherine Chancellor had his own double in Marge Cotroke, when a body was found after a car accident in 2008, the city assumed it was Kay. If we put things in perspective, with Chancellor, a multi-millionaire and one of the most respected (and most powerful) citizens in Genoa City, you would think that some sort of procedure would have been carried out to ensure that the real Kay died. Fortunately the truth came out.

2

11. Dina’s Past

Dina Mergeron lived a lifetime in her heyday, and the great thing about her return is that she was able to offer her children some rest and closure, while also creating solid relationships with her offspring and grandchildren. That said, how many skeletons does this woman have in her closet? Although viewers have known for years that Ashley was not really an Abbott, the fact was that Jack (at some point) was not baffling. More recently, her illegitimate children’s storyline has given Theo Vanderway roots in Genoa City, but how much more has Dina done in her past without anyone knowing? It is just way too much right now. Plus, how does anyone in this small town even rely on DNA testing with all the botches that have fallen over the years?

3

10. Phyllis is really Sheila

Actresses Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) are not alike. They do not even have the same bone structure, are not the same height and certainly do not have comparable figures. So, how was it even believable from a distance that Sheila had to undergo plastic surgery to resemble Phyllis in an attempt to torture Lauren as early as 2006?

4

9. Adam Is Alive – Part I & Part II!

Y&R fans really love Adam Newman. Well, maybe it’s the audience that likes to hate him. He is a very complex character. Although he does terrible things, he certainly makes Genoa City a very interesting place if he is in the area! That said, viewers may have washed away the ridiculousness about his return, both in 2014 and 2019, simply because it meant that Adam was back. Both times he had died and both times he was wonderfully alive. Is this man a cat? #AdamHasNineLives

5

8. J.T. debacle

Although the storyline was interesting, with many plot twists, J.T. The return of Hellstrom in 2017 and the subsequent passing in 2018, only to become alive in 2019, had many plot holes. First of all, what was going on with the change of attitude of Hellstrom on his return? His violent tendencies fell from the sky. Then, for the ladies to assume his death and bury him alive, it was completely exaggerated. Add the fact that he managed to escape from less than six feet of dirt, spying on the ladies for months, and setting up surveillance at the ranch without the Newmans knowing it? This is one of the richest families in the city, not to mention internationally known! Wouldn’t a family of this caliber have better security to prevent random strangers from stalking them? Oh, the plot holes! But it still caused an incredible daytime drama!

6

7. Abby’s conception

Abby Newman is the apple of her father’s eye, but the idea of ​​how she came about is incredible. The fact that Ashley has stolen Victor’s sperm, of course with the help of Diane, to inseminate it alone, is far-fetched! The fact that this sperm eventually fertilized her egg when everything was said and done can cause any normal soap fan to roll their eyes. But without the bizarre storyline, Abby wouldn’t be there, so maybe it was all worth it!

7

6. SORAS Thoughts

In general, soap opera rapid aging syndrome (SORAS) is a scourge that can catch up with all the dramas during the day. One day a child can play with dolls and the next day it is a teenager. A few months later they are back from boarding school ready to dive into the land of corporate cosmetics. However, it is hard not to point out that Noah Newman was actually a teenager when his aunt Abby was born. Billy and Vicky form a great super couple, but are actually 11 years apart, despite the fact that they seem to be about the same age. Faith and Summer were born only three years apart, and although Mariah was born in the early 90s, she is somehow (in and around) the same age as Summer who was born in 2006.

8

5. Sharons Baby Mamma Drama

Sharon is in a lot of baby swap storylines within the J&R, and two of them deserve a place on this list simply because they are literally the same storyline – where Sharon is the mother who loses her rightful baby in one scenario and then the mother who gets the wrong baby in the other. In 2009 Sharon got rid of her rocker a bit and was expecting a baby girl. After desperately trying to find the father (there were three candidates in Jack, Billy, and Nick at the time), and having passed a whole test of common sense control, she checked for Fairview. Meanwhile, there was Ashley Abbott, who wasn’t expecting, but thought she was. Interestingly, Ash was also a bit rid of her rocker. Adam would intervene, deliver Faith and hand over the baby to Ashley, who happened to be in the same facility! What are the chances? Only six years later, Sharon would endure the same test except this time she was the one who didn’t expect (but thought she was). Sharon would again “give birth” in Fairview and take the son of Nick and Sage home. Sharon has had other children, so she must have known that she didn’t just give birth. The above-average weight of the child should also have been an indication because the baby was early.

9

4. It’s twins!

Speaking of Sharon, millions of women around the world give birth every day and can clearly remember every precious moment. Unfortunately, despite the fact that Sharon had three children, she cannot remember the events that took place during two births. Faith’s birth aside, when Mariah turned out to be the long-lost daughter of Sharon and Cassie’s bad twin in 2014, many Y&R fans raised an eyebrow. First of all, how do you not remember a second child during birth? Of course there had to be an indication that she might have twins while she was expecting! Cassie’s birth weight must also have been a bit underweight, as twins are in general. Did she give birth a few weeks earlier? How was Sharon like that in the dark?

10

3. Cane is Phillip Chancellor … No, he is actually just Cane!

Fans watched Phillip Chancellor III die in the late 1980s as a result of a drunk driving accident. Everything was good and good until Katherine Chancellor had a bad dream and then developed a conscience. Sylvia Brown revealed as a ghost that Kay had changed Jill’s baby many years ago. It is important to note that a seance brought back the spirit of Phillip. Still with us? J.T. was then hired to find Jill’s real baby, and Cane burst into the Genoa City scene. The women are silent; Jill had a bond with her new son; hearts were broken; and Chloe Mitchell tried to catch the handsome new Chancellor. While Chloe was expecting Delia, she told everyone that Cane was the father, even though it was the baby of his (then) half brother, Billy. Cane went along with this, dropped Lilly as a bad habit and ran to Chloe’s side. Years later, it turned out that Phillip was not dead and that Cane was not the real son of Jill; he was actually just Cane, the son of an Australian gangster. How Lily Cane forgave and went back to him is incomprehensible.

11

2. Jill Foster Chancellor Fenmore

Speaking of Jill and Kay, these two women had a great love / hate relationship over the years, giving fans some memorable (and entertaining) scenes. Whether they were against each other or against each other, they shared a unique chemistry on the screen. That is why the 2007 storyline Jill as Katherine’s daughter was so refreshing, and watching their hate turned into a loving mother / daughter relationship was lasting. Apart from being clear, the writers decided to go with a different perspective, because in 2009 they revealed that Kay was not Jill’s mother. While Jill tried to find her roots, it somehow led her to the Fenmores, where it was revealed that the esteemed resident of Genoa City Neil Fenmore was actually Jill’s dad! While it’s great to see how Jill connects with others in Genoa City, and that she has a new family to welcome her with open arms, how come Jill still doesn’t know who her real mother is?

12

1. Jack’s Doppelganger Fools Phyllis

It is perhaps a little credible that a South American drug lord, who happens to look exactly like Jack Abbott, can easily disappear into the life of the real Jack in Genoa City. Maybe he can run a business, run a business and not just fool his family, but an entire community. But when the criminal also fools Jack’s wife (at the time), Phyllis, a smart, brutal and strong woman, something is wrong. Interestingly, this drug lord could not fool Adam Newman or Marissa. What gives? The entire storyline was filled with plot holes and the deception of Phyllis itself is a huge plot hole.