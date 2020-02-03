Young and the restless couples that we never thought would make it

The land of Genoa City is ruled by many things, including business cosmetic battles, police action and adventure, health emergencies, plus wonderful family ties and friendships. Between all this, fans of Young and the Restless (Y&R) are treated to romance, affairs and watching their favorite soap stars fall in love. Couples unite and separate, almost weekly, which makes it a huge achievement when some relationships can keep it together despite all the obstacles. Below are some Y&R pairs that we never thought would make it, but that are still together.

12. Kyle and Lola

Of course they are a fairly young couple compared to others on the list; However, Kyle and Lola have had a roller coaster of relationships so far. They have battled exes, disapproving family members (of Kyle), as well as Lola’s skepticism about fitting into Abbott’s “rich-rich” life, but holding on to it. They also had some bumps early in their marriage, but can they continue for the long term? It seems that everything will be fine when everything has been said and done.

11. Neil and Dru

Neil and Dru Winters had a huge love affair that lasted for many years. Like any pair, they had to deal with trials and tribulations, including career conflicts and secrets. Although they were somewhat divorced when Dru (with Lily in tow) returned to Genoa City in 2002, she and Neil went on where they left off. That is, until Dru’s premature death in 2007. It would have been great to see this super couple reunited at some point; Unfortunately, with the death of actor Kristoff St. John in early 2019, the love story of Dru and Neil remains just a beautiful memory in the hearts of many Y&R viewers.

10. Murphy and Katherine

Murphy and Katherine made such a strange couple when the two met in 2009, because they really came from different worlds; however, the pair worked and worked very well. Even though Murphy had a much simpler life before he met Kay, he easily fit into the high society circle of Genoa. Unfortunately, their love story ended on the screen when actress Jeanne Cooper (Katherine) died in 2013, but it remains an example of how opposites can attract each other (and do very well) in the land of day drama.

9. Tessa and Mariah

It felt like a lifetime before Mariah and Tessa finally came together. They became friends and it wasn’t long before Mariah realized she had feelings for her brother’s girlfriend. After a lot of teasing about a relationship, including some kissing here and there, it took months (literally) for Tessa and Mariah to come together, and it took even longer before they took steps to live together.

8. Daniel and Heather

Both Danny Romalotti and Heather Stevens have dated a fair number of people in Genoa over the years, and the two did not seem to be a couple who “endured eternity,” but they certainly seemed to prove that everyone was wrong had. Although most of their romance took place off-screen when they left the city in 2013 with Daniel’s daughter Lucy in tow, they have lived their “long and happy life” in Georgia since Y&R viewers were last informed of their status in 2016.

7. Rey and Sharon

Shey makes a very cute couple and it is very surprising that they have been able to happen to everything that is in their way. Nick not only disapproved in the beginning, but the two also had to fight against Adam and his persistent feelings or Sharon. But over time, it becomes clear that she realized how wonderful Rey is and how they both fit perfectly into each other’s lives.

6. Devon and Hilary

Devon is still so beaten with Hilary that her twin Amanda made him wave his head as she rolled into town. While Hilary died, their reconciliation prior to her accident proved that it took them a long time. Despite all the setbacks these two have experienced over the years, they were clearly meant to be together, and if Lily hadn’t driven that truck, Devon and Hilary would probably still be together today.

5. Kevin and Chloe

They started out as friends. Then they went to BFF status, decided to go the romantic route, and now they are so much more! Although there was a time when Chloe was mentally unstable and not in focus, it only took a few weeks after her return to Genoa to reunite this couple. Now, with their chaotic past behind them, they are just a couple who raise their children together and embark on new (family) adventures.

4. Paul Williams and Christine Blair

These two have always had an enormous amount of chemistry, and perhaps the only real thing that kept them apart from 2000 to 2012 was the fact that Christine only sporadically performed in Genoa City and was far too busy with her career in Washington. Unfortunately, once she settled home, she (or Paul) did not have to realize so long where each of their hearts belonged. Yet it is hard to believe that a love affair that was so strong in the mid-90s to the beginning of the 2000s could easily be re-ignited a decade later. Who would have thought that these two lovebirds would now enjoy each other in 2016?

3. Adam and Chelsea Newman

It’s hard to cheat a scammer, which makes this Y&R romance so unique. Chelsea has had a fair share of her struggle with Adam, and yet for some reason he has received more than his major share of the second chance. He lied and faked his own identity to get closer to her and Connor while fathering Sage’s baby (and lying to Nick about it). His character is also rearranged, which can sometimes hurt a few if there is no chemistry. There seemed to be a slight teasing in 2015 that there could be a potential Y&R pair exchange (for which the show is known), with Sage floating closer to Adam, while Chelsea and Nick seem to float together. That is not the case now, despite Adam’s imprisonment, he and Chelsea are stronger than ever.

2. Michael Baldwin and Lauren Fenmore

Lauren and Michael are one of the strongest couples in the field of daytime drama, and they have had a fair share of ups and downs. Whether they are dealing with unstable people such as Sheila or Daisy, the crazy work schedule of Michael, the shenanigans of his family, illnesses or affairs, they have worked hard to overcome every obstacle that has come together on their way.

1. Victor and Nikki Newman

There are three constants in the relationship between Victor and Nikki Newman: they are together to separate and then reunite. It is this spinning cycle that keeps Y&R fans sharp and wonders if this super couple will endure what they are going through at that time. They have really experienced it all: affairs, betrayal, scandal, drug addiction issues, health emergencies and raising a high-profile family in Genoa City amid all this chaos. There have been so many times that the proverbial towel for these two should have been thrown in, but no matter what happens, love always seems to rule this relationship. Whether it’s Nikki who forgives Victor or Victor who forgives Nikki – their love for each other outweighs everything that’s going on. Given all the betrayal, it is a miracle that these two continue to close the gaps in their relationship. But they do.