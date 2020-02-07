Young And The Restless celebrates the 40th anniversary of Eric Braeden

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) starts three days on February 18 with special episodes in honor of the 40th anniversary of Eric Braeden. The episodes will contain special guests and flashbacks, some dating from his first year in the show.

The character Victor Newman van Braeden first appeared in the soap on 8 February 1980. Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) contacted Victor to help her run Chancellor Industries. It was supposed to be a guest place that lasted two or three months, but the role changed to a 40-year run for the experienced actor.

“I am enormously grateful to the writers and my fellow actors and especially (Y&R Co-Creator) Bill Bell,” Braeden said in a statement.

The actor recently spoke with CBS Soaps In Depth about his upcoming Y&R milestone. Braeden said he initially had difficulty adapting to television during the day and asked Bell to give Victor an interesting background story.

“I remember the day Victor Nikki told about his childhood. I keep coming back to that, because that was really the moment I decided to stay, “said Braeden. “Now that Victor was a fully-fledged character with an exceptionally interesting past, I have been playing him since. It’s that simple.”

The celebration starts when Victor’s wife Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) holds a gala in Paris to celebrate Newman Enterprises’ 50th anniversary. Viewers can expect that Victor’s son Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and daughters Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) will be present. But will his lost son Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) be there?

Special guests returning for the episodes and the gala are Victor’s first wife Julia Newman (Meg Bennett), his brother Matt Miller (Robert Parucha) and his grandson Noah Newman (Robert Adamson).

Fans hope that during the three-day celebration of February 18-20, they will see flashbacks of Victor’s best friend Colonel Douglas Austin (Michael Evans) and his decades-long business rivalry with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

Victor is known for doing everything needed to defend himself and his family. He has done dubious things in the past, such as photographer Michael Scott (Nicholas Benedict) and held in the basement of the 1980s back in the 1980s. He was once arrested so that he could beat up a prisoner who teased his son Nick. Most recently he forged his own downfall to prove that his son Adam had tampered with his medication.

Although Victor retired from Newman Enterprises and the CEO transferred reins to his daughter Victoria, Braeden has assured that viewers continue to play a dynamic role in Y&R storylines.

Congratulations to Eric Braeden for 40 years of playing the iconic Victor Newman!

