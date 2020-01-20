Young And The Restless 2020 Forecast: Plotline Predictions

A brand new year has many fans within The Young and the Restless (Y&R) who are wondering what will unfold in the coming 12 months! Who will break up? Who will make up for it? Will old and familiar faces return to the Genoa City scene? Are there new characters on the horizon? With all these speculations below are some Y&R plot forecasts for 2020.

12. The state of Sharon

Y&R spoilers reveal that Sharon will soon be diagnosed with cancer that will turn her whole world upside down. She will most likely let her children know that Noah, Faith or possibly both are returning to Genoa City to help with her condition. That said, she can push Rey to save him from pain or suffering that he might endure once her illness gets worse.

11. Shey’s Breakup

It seems that there is a good chance that Sharon and Rey will break up in the coming weeks because she is deliberately pushing him away. The good news is that Sharon will have her entire family by her side in support; the sad news, however, is that Rey will feel very confused by Sharon’s actions.

10. Dylan returns

If there is any concern that Sharon will die due to her illness, chances are that Dylan will return to the city. After all that has happened in the run-up to his exit, he may want to come back to Genoa City to see Sharon one last time. He may also just want to help her during this difficult period. Whether actor Steve Burton is able to return for a short time, or the role is rearranged for a longer storyline (maybe Dylan returns for good), McAvoy back to the Y&R would make things interesting.

9. Amanda and Billy

If we continue with other predictions, no fortuneteller is needed to see that Amanda and Billy will have a one-night stand in the near future (maybe more). They get stuck in a situation where they have their urge improved and they will cross a border. Victoria will certainly find out and Villy may well be a thing of the past.

8. Victoria and Rey Tease

With Vicky and Rey both suddenly single, can these two explore their options in 2020? It seems that it would be an interesting combination, even if Victoria used Rey (and vice versa) to come across Billy / Sharon. They can decide to jump in the bag or flirt and share some drinks (and war stories about relationships), or they can just go out on a few dates; However, Rey and Victoria can tease a relationship.

7. Phyllis’ world

Phyllis and Nick seem to be teasing a reunion; however, she also seems to be trying to make Chance cozy. Phyllis keeps bobbing back and forth between these two men, but will eventually land in Nick’s arms. It’s time for an OG Phick reunion for Y&R fans to really put their teeth into it.

6. Chadam’s bumpy road

Chelsea and Adam will have a bumpy road in their reunification. Adam is not only nervous about finally having Chelsea back (afraid he will ruin it), but Chelsea also has her reservations. They will stumble by 2020. Adam may be doing something that runs away from Chelsea, but she will eventually remember that she is giving Newman another chance and that she also has Connor’s needs in mind. They will encounter some obstacles, but these will only make their relationship stronger.

5. Wedding bells

By the end of 2020, Y&R fans should not be too surprised if they hear Chadam’s wedding bells this year. Not only that, a new baby – a chance to really be a solid family and give Connor a real brother or sister – can be something on the horizon for these two as this year comes to an end.

4. Opportunity and Abby

These two will continue their cute little relationship from 2020 and suffer from some small bumps thanks to Phyllis. As soon as she settles with Nick, Chabby’s next hurdle can be an ex returning to town. Maybe Stitch or Arturo come back to town to mess with Abby’s thoughts or does Heather Stevens return to see if she still has a chance? While the last fans heard about it, Stevens was with Daniel, who was raising little Lucy, perhaps the things between the two have changed, causing Heather to return to Genoa City.

3. Jack’s Love Life

After everything that happened with Kerry Johnson early this year, it’s time for the Y&R writers to come up with a bona fide affair for Jack Abbott. He not only deserves it … his fans too! Although viewers have heard a lot about Theo’s father, little has been said about his mother. Could she join her son in Genoa to unleash some romance with Theo’s number one fan on Jabot, Jack Abbott?

2. Kyle’s world is beginning to crumble

Kyle ended 2019 with a bang thanks to his marriage to Lola and his position as CEO at Jabot. This new year may promise some difficult roads ahead. With Theo’s eyes on Lola, he could hit a wedge in his “cousin” marriage. He may also be able to mess with his mind, making Kyle a mistake losing that prestigious CEO position; Theo can even declare Kyle to be in default. For 2020 it can go downhill with Kyle.

1. Summer is coming

She may still have a long way to go; However, Summer has stunned everyone with her work at Jabot. Could Kyle lose his CEO job because of a slip, only to promote Summer or to give a chance as a co-CEO with Jack (or possibly Ashley)? Although there is a scourge around a Kyle / Summer / Theo / Lola pair exchange, nothing bona fide has happened … until now. Just as Kyle and Summer can almost come close to a line, Abbott’s career would crumble, he can push his old friend and ex away forever.