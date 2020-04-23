Young and restless cliffhangers who surprised the fans

What would a land of television be without cliffs? They appear in primitive dramas, comedies and sometimes even in reality shows. They are also quite prevalent in the land of daily soaps, but unlike other shows, they didn’t at the end of the season, so fans don’t have to wait too long to find out what happens. Soap opera cliffhangers usually occur on Thursdays or Fridays to create an accumulation of anticipation for Monday’s episode. Here is a list of some of the rock cliffs in the land of the Young and Restless (Y&R) that have surprised fans:

12. Is Victor pulling another fast?

Newman’s father and son don’t seem to see face to face, but Adam took it to a whole new level when he tried * to replace Viktor’s drugs in 2019. falsified his graduation; however, when news came around Victor’s passage, everyone was amazed. In fact, for a while, the fans went back and forth to see if Victor was really alive. While most of the spectators were shrouded in loss, there were still so many questions and in the end Victor was fine!