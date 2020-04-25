“You’ll Catch”: The World Athletics Leader warns of deception during a pandemic

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has warned all athletes who want to use doping substances during a coronavirus pandemic, when drug testing becomes more complex, that they will be “caught.”

“Clearly, the closure, curfew and international travel restrictions (drugs) have made testing more difficult,” Coe, 63, told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

“But no one should run away with the idea that there are no tests at all. This is.

“I want to send a very clear message to athletes: don’t sit around thinking it’s a no-test zone. This is not the case.

“If you decide to go beyond the integrity of our sport, you can catch up.”

Such an Olympics – the Tokyo Olympics – the coronavirus, which was the highlight of the season, was handed over in 2020. Athletics calendar postponed until 2021.

The European Athletics Championships, scheduled for August this year in Paris, were canceled on Thursday.

To date, eight major athletics meetings have been canceled or postponed for this season, with no revised dates yet announced.

Coe said the global pandemic will have financial consequences for athletes and hopes the competition can still take place in 2020.

“It’s not just that we don’t have competitions – (athletes) have their own personal contracts and sponsorships,” said the former mid-distance runner.

“There are also broadcast issues – if there are no contests, there are no cash prizes, so the first goal is to try and win contests.”

“I sincerely hope to be able to bring athletes back to training later this year.

“Many (athletes) maintained good conditioning, workouts in their homes, balconies, hotel corridors, streets.

“Of course, not being able to run outside your door is a big challenge.

“We want to get them back to competition as soon as possible, but as safely as possible.”

