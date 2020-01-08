You would be naive to think that smaller teams could fight for victories in 2021

Loading...

Kevin Magnussen at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix. Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

Regarding Formula 1, we all had the impression that 2021 will be our year – well, maybe not our year, but the year in which more than three teams can actually compete due to new regulations for leveling the race field. But Haas F1 boss Günther Steiner wants you to know that the new rules don’t magically make smaller teams fight for victories.

The 2021 season brings both changes to the rules and a budget constraint to create a more competitive racing network. This is one of the main problems that the F1 is currently suffering from. This is easy to see on the 2019 winning list: Mercedes won 15 of the 21 races, while both Red Bull Racing and Ferrari won three each. There are 10 F1 teams.

But Steiner, as quoted by Motorsport.com, does not become overly optimistic about the competition that the 2021 rules will bring – or tries to present itself as such to the Haas team in an uncertain future. Steiner said it would be “naive” to think that smaller teams like his 2021 could fight for victory because “it won’t happen.”

Here is more of Steiner’s opinion from Motorsport.com:

(A) ‘s team owner Gene Haas thinks the future of his team in Formula 1 is wrong if he wants to convince the American that in 2021 there is a chance to fight close to the front. (…)

“He understands that best. I don’t think I can do much to convince him, he has to convince himself that he wants to do this, that he is to use his marketing money for investments.

“He has a sufficient understanding that if I tell him he can win in 2021, he could say,” He doesn’t know what he’s doing. “I would have to agree with him. I don’t know.

“But as I said, there are still so many unanswered questions here that I don’t know if he should make a decision right now.”

To keep a small team at the top, Steiner says the budget cap needs a “second step” because he doesn’t believe the payouts allow smaller teams to hit the cap. In context, that’s a good point.

The cap is $ 175 million per season less driver salaries and engine costs. However, this does not automatically bring everyone to the same level. The Mercedes F1 team has reportedly spent more than $ 400 million in the 2018 title-winning season. In 2013, NBC Sports announced the Ferrari team’s annual budget of $ 470 million. In 2014, the New York Times wrote that the least funded teams in F1 spent about $ 80 million a year. That is far below the budget limit, while others are far beyond.

More from Steiner via Motorsport.com:

“I don’t think one of the smaller teams is willing to spend that much money because the investment won’t pay off at some point.”

“Well, it should close the gap, maybe in ’22 but in ’23, but a good move would be to try the numbers a second time, and I don’t think anyone would disagree.”

Like most other things for which we have high expectations, Steiner does not believe that the F1 rules of 2021 are the spiritual motorsport awakening that we all hope will be.

He also has a good point. Heavenly expectations are rarely met, regardless of the topic. Therefore, it is often better not to put them in the first place.