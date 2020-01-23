You will soon be able to visit Super Mario World. Here is when

The first Super Mario-themed park is slated to open at Universal Studios Japan this summer, before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, according to The Verge.

What is that? It’s basically an opportunity to be in a video game like Mario Kart.

“Think of Super Nintendo World as a living, life-size video game where you become one of the characters. You don’t just play the game; you live the game, you live the adventure, “Universal Creative’s senior vice president, Thierry Coup, told Yahoo!

Universal Orlando announced last August that it would add another park to its experience called Universal’s Epic Universe. At the time of the announcement, the details were few, except that the park was to open in 2023. We now know that Epic Universe will include a Super Nintendo World.

He said the park would bring other iconic areas of Super Mario World games to life, such as Peach Castle, the Mushroom Kingdom, and Bower Castle.

Polygon confirms that the park will have a Mario Kart-themed ride in the Super Nintendo World Japan location.

According to the Orlando Informer, a Super Nintendo World could also open at Universal Studios Hollywood next year.

Theme Park Insider reports that Super Nintendo World will use “power up” wristbands, as well as a smartphone app so that visitors can track their high scores and even synchronize their park experience with their personal Nintendo video games.