You will need Eclipse glasses for this Mitsubishi covered with 65,000 small mirrors

Being a mechanic in a car workshop in Russia is far from boring work, especially if you are employed by the famous Garage54 of Youtube.

Imagine you are making an oil change on a Lada and your boss suddenly enters and entrusts you with the tedious task of sticking 65,000 tiny mirror tiles on the sinuous body of a third generation Mitsubishi Eclipse. Yes, it can happen.

In fact, it happened to some poor souls. As the Garage54 video shows, the painstaking operation of applying 65,000 tiny mirrors to the sports car body took four weeks. It’s actually shorter than we expected given the quality of the construction and the fact that most of the work was done by hand, including smoothing and cleaning the body panels before transforming the car in a disco ball on wheels.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse in the “before” photo

We imagine (or rather hope) that this car will be used as a promotional vehicle for a nightclub, given the “Mamadisco” stickers on the sides. Of course, being Russia, it is entirely possible that the owner plans to drive this thing and stand out from other road users. The problem is that they would do more than stand out.

Having 65,000 mirrors applied to your car cannot be legal on the road. Whether on a sunny day or at night, falling on this Mitsubishi Eclipse will probably have the same effect as watching a real solar eclipse without using special glasses: you will go blind.

That doesn’t mean we don’t appreciate the great work these guys put into the project. We just hope that the Eclipse nightclub will stay in its place: parked in front of a nightclub for revelers to admire.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUS_Vj39SCc (/ integrated)