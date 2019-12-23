"You will get 100 us before you get one yes": how this 28-year-old singer came on Broadway

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Elisabeth Evans and her three sisters used everything from blue and white flared pants and blouses to beach suits with tie-dye effect.

They were the small-scale version of the Jackson 5 of Dayton, Ohio, competing in local talent shows, performing at the Chamber of Commerce lunches and at their father's Christmas holiday parties.

They reached the "big moment" singing the national anthem in the baseball game Dayton Dragons.

And then, one day, not long after that minor league concert, it all ended.

"My older sister said:" I am too old for this, "Evans said with a smile.

The four Evans sisters performing a medley of Beach Boys.

That older sister became a doctor, an emergency doctor in American Fork, Utah. The second oldest began a career in finance, and the youngest became a journalist in the Deseret News. But Evans had caught the execution error. She continued singing and playing her violin, although she updated her wardrobe a bit.

And when she was chosen as Belle in the production of "Beauty and the Beast" from her high school, she was a sophomore and was selected from a senior high school student, she thought maybe, just maybe, I could do a theater musical career.

"I always felt scared, thinking that maybe I'm not good enough or people will judge me because they think it's not a real race," Evans told the Deseret News from his home in New York City. "I've always loved it … but I didn't have the courage to officially leave the road until that moment."

Now, with a Broadway credit to his name, Evans comes to Utah to share his musical theater journey and songs that have influenced her along the way. The 28-year-old singer will perform with Dallyn Vail Bayles and the Rise Up Children & # 39; Choir at the Broadway themed concert on December 28.

New York, New York

"What do you do to make money?"

Evans is asked that question a lot. It usually happens right after she tells people she is an actor.

And then he repeats: "I am an actor."

Evans moved to New York City after studying musical theater at the University of Michigan, one of the best performing arts schools in the country. Moving there had always been part of the plan, but it was still a great life setting for the budding actress.

“It really hit me in the face, all it takes to really keep a life here: find an apartment, find a secondary job and navigate the audition policy. It hits them all at once, ”he said. "You can't move to New York and solve everything at once."

Elisabeth Evans as Maria and Dallyn Vail Bayles as Captain von Trapp in the Tuacahn Amphitheater production of "The Sound of Music". Evans and Bayles will perform together at a Broadway concert on December 28.

Provided by Elisabeth Evans

She has lived in New York for six years. He has had weeks in which he has performed up to seven auditions, and weeks in which he has not had any. He got out of bed at 6 a.m. to wait in line with hundreds of people just to see it for 30 seconds. Now, he is preparing for the busy audition season, from January to April, where he will organize and reorganize his agenda to fit as many tests as possible.

It is an exhausting process, which is often more discouraging than motivating.

"There are so many of us in this business," Evans said. "You will get 100 us before you get one yes."

But she keeps going. Determination, after all, is the only thing you can control in a business that is in the hands of producers and directors. That is something he learned from his mother, a violinist and singer who, during his acting career, kept a book of himself, all the positive moments that eclipsed criticism and rejection.

"If he finds that way to continue this wave of positivity, I think that will lead him to be more successful," Evans said. “And you have to be yourself. You will not succeed unless you are. "

Being on broadway

October 22, 2013. That is the day that Evans made his Broadway debut. She had auditioned for the musical "Once", winner of the Tony Award, during her last year of college. A month after moving to New York, I was in rehearsals.

She was the alternate of three main characters. When one of the characters he covered went on vacation for a week, Evans had his moment on stage.

"I don't think I breathed at all in Act 1. I had to tell myself," Breathe! This is amazing, you've been to many of these audiences and now these people are paying to see you, "Evans recalled." And the breath came out so strong. I don't know if that's because I didn't want it to end or I was thinking too much about it. I had to do. But it really was a dream come true. "

Elisabeth Evans made her Broadway debut on October 22, 2013, starring in the musical "Once." Evans will present a Broadway themed concert at the University of Utah on December 28.

Provided by Elisabeth Evans

Covering three roles, Evans ended up on stage a lot during the Broadway race, which ended in January 2015. "Once" is a unique musical, the cast also serves as an orchestra, and the use of his violin skills made the Experience was even more special. for Evans, whose grandparents became known as violinists at the Utah Symphony during the days of Maurice Abravanel.

Evans has not been on Broadway since "Once," but he participated in the 2015 national tour of "The Sound of Music" and, more recently, was Captain von Trapp of Maria to Bayles, not to mention Belle. Bayles Beast – in the musical theater season of the Tuacahn Amphitheater last summer in southern Utah.

And now, she and Bayles are getting together for a concert that celebrates their love for musical theater, a love that, for Evans, goes back to the days of his childhood in those sets to match his sisters.

"We wanted to choose Broadway songs that really meant something for each of us individually, whether it was a great break for us in our careers or something that helped us better understand what was happening in our lives," he said. "That's what Broadway and theater do: you can think of other ways of life, or you can reevaluate your own life in the context of what you're seeing on stage. We'll tell our stories, but we hope people will also see this as his stories ".

Editor's note: Elisabeth Evans' sister, Erica Evans, is a journalist and works for Deseret News.

