You Tube Gold: Zion Williamson’s Jump to Tre Onesons

CHARLOTTE, NC – March 16: Duke Blue Devils striker Sion Williamson (1) and Duke Blue Devils keeper Tre Treones (3) at the end of the ACC Tournament champions’ match with the Duke Blue Blues against Florida’s state halftime on March 16. 2019, at the Sharlot Spectrum Center, NC. | Photo: lyeline Nash / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the great performances of the season of Zion

Coach K likes the idea that one season is a lifetime – he liked it so much that he used it as the title of the book.

In the case of Zion Williamson’s only season at Durham, that season was a life of memories. People who saw him in Cameron will never forget them. We tell Telling to the grandchildren we saw playing.

There was so much goodness, though it’s easy to forget how special it is. Download this play from the Florida State Game in the ACC Tournament.

Zion gets the jump of the missed shot of the FSU, takes two dribbles … then throws a crazy pass to the Third Three ones. He lets them use it at the top of the key, while Jones just crosses the FSU’s Trent Forest midfield in a hot search.

The thing is … Forrest sees the addition. He tries to catch, but Williamson is too strong and throws the ball too fast. Forrest is holding hands to meet him, but Williamson has planned it well. Forrest actually launches a bit and still can’t get to that. Nor can he catch onesons to block the blow.

The whole show lasted only three dribbles. It is a master class in power and deception. Machiavelli would be impressed.

People love Williamson because he’s a bull around the basket and can jump faster, higher and faster than anyone else even though he weighs 284.

As his season began late due to injury and the NBA ended early (or voluntarily) due to Coronavirus, people have not yet received a full review of his abilities. What they will learn soon is that he has phenomenal basketball intelligence. His physical gifts are surreal, but his sense of play and his ability to impose on himself intensely and disrupt his defenses are almost unbelievable. Put them together and you have an unprecedented package.

