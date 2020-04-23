You Tube Gold: Reggie Miller and Michael Jordanordan have disagreements

Michael Jordan Jordan’s new documentary “The Last Dance” has brought a lot of emotions to many people, not just everyone, Reggie Miller.

Jordanordan noted that playing Miller was like “playing a girl.” Miller was, and remains, overly thin and not strong enough to muscle anyone. Jordanord believed that Miller tended to withdraw from him, and he really didn’t want that – or Miller.

Well, nothing has changed: Miller says he was forced to star in the documentary and that if he saw Jordanordan today, he could break it.

The two have been out of the game long enough for the memories to grow vague. Indeed, many fans were born after leaving the game, Jordan Jordan in 2003 for the third time and Miller in 2005 and have no idea how much they did not like each other.

Well, we are here to educate ourselves! Although for some of you just give a little reminder of the passions of those days.

Check out this clip. Around 4:48, Puh Richardson takes off his clothes for a break for Indiana and Jordanordan tries to block his shot. Miller gives him a free shovel when they are both out of bounds.

Well, Jordanordan didn’t have that from anyone, and least of all from someone who despised them. So he went after Miller.

It ended up being a pretty typical fight in the NBA, with a bit of fighting and a not-so-strong kick from the command.

Part of the fun of this clip is the disbelief of the announcers that Miller was thrown out, and Jordanordan, who threw the only shot, was not.

He thinks he’s the best – and it’s clear he still cares about Miller.

[embedding] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPd3Ar8tP3g [/ embedded]