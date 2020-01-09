You should really update Firefox. Like right now.

Loading...

It turns out that hackers also love Firefox.

The nonprofit Mozilla Foundation, which makes the popular browser, released a security bulletin on Wednesday that warns of a serious security vulnerability in Firefox that could allow bad actors to install software on the computers of unsuspecting victims.

Of course, this means that you should update your Firefox browser.

Gladly immediately.

In particular, because, as Mozilla finds, hackers are actively exploiting this vulnerability. “We are aware that targeted attacks in the wild take advantage of this error,” warns the foundation.

The vulnerability, identified as “critical” by Mozilla, can be used to execute attacker code and install software without the user having to intervene beyond normal browsing.

In other words, no shady links or sketchy downloads required. You just have to do your normal online business to become vulnerable. It is such a serious problem that even the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Security Agency is warning people about it.

Fortunately, there is a solution. All you have to do is update to the latest version of Firefox and you’re done. To do this, with the browser open, click “Firefox”, then “About Firefox” and the update option.

If you see “Firefox is up to date” you are already good.

Wasn’t that easy? You can now calm down knowing that this vulnerability is at least not your digital doom.