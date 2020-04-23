You should hear the dreamy new remix of Waterparks from this “FANDOM” song

(Photo by: Jawn Rocha)

Waterparks have just released a smooth and spacious remix of their song ‘Telephone’. Telephone is the sixth song on their 2019 record FANDOM.

The trio collaborated with producer Andrew Atwood (Dissect Podcast) for the more relaxed rendition of the normally upbeat song.

Waterparks trio of Awsten Knight, Otto Wood and Geoff Wigington are no strangers to remixes. In fact, Waterparks have already released two different styles from another FANDOM song “Dream Boy”. One is with JVNA and the other is with the production duo MC4D.

The remix of “Telephone” is a much more dreamy rendition of the song, with reflected, phased and flanked vocals everywhere.

Check it out below.

TELEPHONE WITH @ANDREWATWOOD NOW OFF

LISTEN: https://t.co/Dn8OMHezRK pic.twitter.com/1yjDmiAYlJ

– WATERPARKS (@waterparks) April 23, 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYwR5qXhak8 (/ embed)

If you compare it to the original, the difference is astonishing.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aFuABCTdHY (/ embed)

If you don’t remember all the lyrics, follow them below.

“Phone” Lyrics

I would like to know your middle name

Let’s talk about your parents and your future dreams

I am interested, but have no distance from an error

And I would never want to complicate your heart

I have to let you know

That I think I love you so much

You could be my only one

“Because I think I love you so much

I know we’ve only just met

So why do I feel invested?

Do you feel it too?

Do you feel it too?

I can be your best yet

Future favorite regret

Do you feel it too?

Do you feel it too?

So I just tell on my phone

All of the above when I’m alone

I talk a lot, but we can fill your frames

With pictures of our faces until we share a name

I live on a target and you shot it with an arrow

Now that I have lost control, I cannot stop thinking

And I think I’ve lost it

All these aisles feel like miles

Where you go I will follow

I know we’ve only just met

So why do I feel invested?

Do you feel it too?

Do you feel it too?

I can be your best yet

Future favorite regret

Do you feel it too?

Do you feel it too?

So I just tell on my phone

All of the above when I’m alone

(I have to let you know)

(That I think I love you so much)

(You could be my only one)

(“Because I think I love you so much)

I have to let you know

That I think I love you so much

You could be my only one

I have to let you know

I know we’ve only just met

So why do I feel invested?

Do you feel it too?

Do you feel it too?

I can be your best yet

Future favorite regret

Do you feel it too?

Do you feel it too?

So I just tell on my phone

All of the above when I’m alone

So I just tell on my phone

All of the above when I’m alone

He’s going crazy

And I reap all the benefits

Speaking of even more of Waterparks’ weird remixes, Knight launched the internet last year when he leaked the FANDOM song ‘Turbulent’. But that is not everything.

Waterparks revealed that the rather explicit song also had a clean version. The new version included the lyrics ‘I’d get you out of the closet if I could’ and ‘so drive yourself crazy and drive you crazy’, unlike the normal obscenities.

When pressed a little more, it turned out that Knight and Waterparks actually had six other versions of the track, and an ASMR remix.

Unfortunately we have never received other versions of the “Turbulent” track. We were very excited about the “Nightcore Remix”. But check out the strange ASMR remix of their hit below.

Let us know what you think of Waterparks’ new remix of ‘Telephone’ in the comments below!

The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (blink-182, Green Day)