You should clean your dishwasher once a month – this is how

Simple task keeps your dishwasher more efficient

Updated: 3:36 AM EST February 6, 2020

Believe it or not, the machine in your kitchen where you wash your dishes must also be cleaned. According to Today, grease, soap residues and food build up in dishwashers, which is a breeding ground for germs and also prevents the machine from working efficiently. Bob Vila, home maintenance expert, told the outlet that you should clean the filter and drain of your dishwasher once a month. You must first remove the bottom dish rack. Look at the drain of the dishwasher to see if there is something in it. As soon as you remove any build-up, the drain in your washing machine improves. This not only makes your dishwasher more efficient, but also prevents damage. Pour a cup of white vinegar into a dishwasher-safe container and place it on the top rack of your empty dishwasher. Then carry out a hot water cycle, through which the grease and dirt in the machine is washed away. This step also removes stale odors. You need baking soda for the final step. Sprinkle a cup over the bottom of the dishwasher and then perform another short, hot water cycle. Your dishwasher will then smell fresh and look nice and clean.

