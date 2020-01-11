You Season 3 Me Netflix release date, storyline, cast, trailer

Loading...

Let yourself be enchanted again and again with You, the surprise breakout hit based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes. With Netflix just hired in season two, here’s everything you need to know about a possible third season.

When’s your third season on Netflix?

Expect season three of you a year or so after season two – well Late 2020 or early 2021.

What will happen in the third season of You?

They follow Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who develops dangerous obsessions with young women – in the first season the aspiring writer Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and in the second the aspiring cook Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

** ATTENTION: contains spoilers for the second season **

Her second season ended quite surprisingly – while Caroline Kepnes’ second novel Hidden Bodies reveals that Joe’s girlfriend Love has a dark side, the TV series let her murder Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers).

In the third season, the murderous couple has to deal with this revelation – and also with a certain shock pregnancy. The show seems to suggest that Joe and Love will try to become a happy family unit, although we are sure that some murder will get in the way at some point …

Beth Dubber / Netflix

Leading actor Badgley said a third season was likely during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When Badgley spoke about Love’s shocking actions during the second season finale, he said, “She doesn’t seem the same type of … you know, I dare say, in the third season – oh god!”

In season three, he said, “Technically I can’t … I mean, unofficially?”

Meanwhile, show runner Patrick Gamble told Entertainment Weekly: “There’s a lot at stake. I have so many questions about Love’s mother, who at the end of the season has an incredible picture of how much she really knows about her children.

“We wrote (the finale) in the hope that we could get a chance to tell more history because we really loved the seeds that were planted at the end of season two.”

Both seasons 1 and 2 were based on Caroline Kepnes novels, but her third book has not yet been published. It is unknown whether it will adapt elements of the unpublished novel or whether the show will find its own way.

Who is in the cast of You Season 3?

The only confirmed cast is Penn Badgley from Gossip Girl as lovelorn serial killer Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti as equally murderous girlfriend Love Quinn.