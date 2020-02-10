You must be here in Asia (if you only have one week vacation)

The continent of Asia is as big as it is beautiful, and as such it can often take a long time to make your way through the core of it all. Some places are easier to reach than others, but for the majority of Americans, these destinations are all on the other side of the planet.

Today, in particular, we wanted to pick one place that we think would be great for a week out: and that place is Vietnam.

You can find great adventures from head to toe in Asia, but if you really want an authentic experience, you have to be in Vietnam. This nation has been through a tremendous amount over the last few years and especially in relation to the United States, which is why we think it is so important that we all embrace this really great nation.

There are many different ways to do that, and we will go through a handful of things that will certainly keep you busy during your journey.

Ha Long Bay

Ha Long Bay, located in northeastern Vietnam, is the place most travelers initially think of when the country first pops up in their heads as a possible destination to visit. From the calm waters to the incredible limestone islands, this is a utopia that allows you to escape the problems of everyday life – and more.

There are expeditions, boat trips, opportunities for diving and everything in between available when you visit Ha Long. There can be a lot of hustle and bustle associated with Vietnam from a broader perspective, and that can be an honest assessment, but you won’t get any of that stress or worry here.

Try the great food

On the way to Vietnam and not tasting their phenomenal local food is a mistake in itself, and in many ways it’s not even a matter of ‘knowing where to look’. It all comes back to letting go and just enjoying the ride, which can mean anything, from entering an expensive restaurant to trying out delicious street food.

Goi Cuon spring rolls are a culinary delight, banh mi is the type of sandwich that you have been dreaming of for years, and pho is the national dish that corresponds to the best bowl of soup you have ever had in your life. It’s not about reviewing books on covers – it’s about living in the moment and trying things you wouldn’t normally look at twice.

Ride the bikes

When it comes to means of transport, there are few better options than testing the engines. Because it is so incredibly popular, it is always a good idea to weigh your options before you go straight into it, because the streets can become so busy and hectic that it becomes a little too difficult for many people to handle them .

In reality, however, it is the kind of cultural journey that everyone must make. It is fairly cheap to rent a bike and instead of being limited to one or two destinations, you can search for miles in the great Vietnamese countryside.

Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh

They may be the two most popular cities in Vietnam, but Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are often seen as enormously different; what a stereotype is that is determined by the incredible distance between them. If you only have one week, it is best to plan the majority of your route around one of the two before you return to do the other somewhere on the road.

Hanoi is positioned as a city that is a bit more traditional with many more locals roaming the streets day by day. On the other side of that spectrum you have Ho Chi Minh city, which feels much more urban and is being tested to accommodate people with a preference for luxury, as well as those who want the ‘business’ feeling.

The mountains

The countryside is at the heart of many major countries around the world and Vietnam is no different. Although the history of the nation can make you believe that it is a little wasteland, that is certainly not the case, with the mountains at the forefront of the tourist gulf.

It is not that everyone goes to the top of the highest mountains, because instead it is about admiring their beauty and being at peace in yourself, if only for a short time.

Usually we don’t believe in epiphany, but when you go to the top of Phu Si Lung, really magical things can happen.

