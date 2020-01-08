You may not be allergic to all dogs (only these)

Loading...

Animal allergies affect between 10% and 20% of people, according to a study by Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Research, but a new discovery on the exact cause of these allergies could provide the solution to those who have always wanted a dog but who never got any. .

In May 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the ImmunoCap test which identifies whether a person is allergic to a protein produced by animals called Can f 5. This particular protein is only produced in the prostate.

According to CNN, almost 30% of people who think they are allergic to dogs are actually allergic to the protein – not the dogs themselves. And this protein can only be found in male dogs.

So there is a chance for some dog owners who could tolerate a dog.

“If you are allergic to this specific protein only in male dogs, you can tolerate a female or a neutered dog,” Dr. Lakiea Wright, allergist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN.

For people who notice that they have particularly bad allergic reactions to male dogs, it might be helpful to have a skin prick or a blood test to see if they are allergic to Can f 5. Most allergists can test for allergies to Can f 5 via skin or blood test, reports CNN.

While allergy testing can be expensive, it could be worth it for hopeful dog owners.

A 70-year-old research journal published in the circulation journal of the American Heart Association shows that owning a dog reduces an individual’s risk of death by 24%. Owning dogs has been found to be particularly helpful for survivors of a heart attack or stroke, reducing their risk of death by 31%.