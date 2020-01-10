You may have less time to return gifts than you think. Large retailers have changed their policies

Loading...

Your favorite retailers have quietly changed their return policies. Consumer World has dug out the fine print and identified what has changed. You may need to rethink the time it takes to return Christmas gifts. Here are the changes: Kohl’s In 2015, you had unlimited time to return items. Same thing in 2016, 2017 and 2018. But in 2019 – a sudden and radical change. Kohl’s now gives you 180 days to return the items. Bed, Bath and beyond In 2015, you had unlimited time to return items. Same thing in 2016 and 2017. In 2018, they reduced it to a year. But in 2019, Bed, Bath and Beyond reduced your return time, now to 180 days, and it’s even shorter. In 2015, you had unlimited time to return the items. In 2016, they set a limit of one year. In 2017, they lowered it again to 180 days. But in 2019, they reduced it to 90 days. So now you only have three months to return. If you made a purchase during the holiday season – November 1 to December 31 – you only have until January 14 for most items. Here are more delays for popular retailers. See the full list of Consumer World here at Amazon.comJan. 31 for most items shipped from November 1 to December 31. Late returns will have a 20% restocking fee. Target 90 days for most items. 30 days for electronics and entertainment items, and 15 days for most Apple items. RedCard holders have an additional 30 days. Walmart stores most items for 90 days. For purchases made from October 24, 30 days (televisions and electronic devices) and 14 days for mobile phones, but count the days from December 26.

