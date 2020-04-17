You live in the middle of the United States megadrought

There is a reason why the two largest reservoirs in the United States await the entire half, a far cry from the generous, wet days of decades ago. This is why Southwest water managers have agreed to mandatory water cuts, and why millions of annual visitors to Hoover Dam cannot ignore the unclear white ring around Lake Mead, it was announced where the water had previously been reached several times.

Much of Western America is wheeled in a history of unprecedented 19-year drought, even when there are wet spells within an ongoing dry season. But this is not a normal drought. Previous research has suggested that the Southwest may be in a bonafide megadrought – a vague term that refers to the most intense and enduring of the last millennium crops.

Today, a study published Thursday in the journal Science provides evidence that this parched period (covering nine US states from Oregon to California and New Mexico) is among the worst droughts to hit. in the region for about 1,200 years – and the incessant climate warming is a major reason why.

“This current drought is consistent with the megadroughts of the Medieval Era,” said Benjamin Cook, a research scientist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory and a study author.

“The reason this drought is so severe is that it approaches the magnitude of megadroughts 1,000 years ago because of climate change,” Cook said.

Among the dozens of droughts between 800 CE to the present, four previous events have reached the size of major megadroughts – including one that may have pushed the emerging Chaco Culture to renounce their great houses and complex societies. In this latest review, the 21st century drought is at second to dryness, outmatched only by the last deep weather of the late 1500s.

But without human-induced climate change, which has now warmed the region by more than two degrees Fahrenheit since the 19th century, this drought would only rank as the eleventh worst. Importantly, there will still be natural drought, as dry spells will come and go in the American Southwest.

But it won’t be mega.

“Most droughts occur naturally,” explains Flavio Lehner, a climate scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research with no research paper. “But this drought is exacerbated by a human contribution.”

“It seems more normal without climate change,” Cook said. “With climate change, it has pushed this drought into a rare event.”

The Southwest drought is May 31 – June 7, 2018.

Soil moisture for the last 1,200 years. Blue line shows below 200-2018, for comparison.

Photo: Adapted from Williams et al., Science, 2020

The whole planet is warming up, not just in the American Southwest. In uncontrolled carbon emissions, the atmospheric levels of strong heat-trapping gas carbon dioxide have skyrocketed to their highest levels for at least 800,000 years, but are likely millions of years. Nineteen of the last 20 years are now the hottest.

To understand the severity of the current 19-year drought, researchers analyzed more than 1,500 tree ring records representing tree growth back 1,200 years. Tree rings maintain a natural history of how wet and dry the climate has been, and in this study climate researchers used this ancient evidence to measure soil moisture levels. of summer.

“The Southwest is an awful region to conduct this kind of analysis,” said Valerie Trouet, a paleoclimatologist and associate professor at the University of Arizona’s Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research, that the attention to desert trees is particularly sensitive to temperature.

“They were excellent recorders of the previous drought,” Trouet said. The trees of the Southwest do not grow as well during the hot, dry summer, and they leave clear evidence of it in their tree rings.

“This is just the beginning.”

So far, unique drying outside of the Southwest cannot be assumed. There must have been several years of good snowpack in the mountains that fed the Southwest’s main artery, the Colorado River, explained Brad Udall, a senior scientist in water and climate research at Colorado State University. But warmer temperatures also drive drought by drying the soil. That’s a major reason why there has been less water flowing down the Colorado river in the last two decades.

“It’s the high temperatures that are driving us to unprecedented drought situations,” said Udall, who was not involved in the research.

“This is our future,” he added. “The drying of the American West.”

To understand how higher temperatures today influence drought, researchers have also used more than 30 climate models to simulate how much greenhouse gases (such as CO2) are rising in the atmosphere affecting the current 19 -a dry spell. “This is state-of-the-art science, “according to Lehner’s National Center for Atmospheric Research. Taken together, these simulations of an environment disturbed by humans show that climate change is responsible for between 30 and 50 percent of the current thirst.So in an unchanging world, the drought will never be more intense.

“That’s a big part of this event,” Cook said.

The present severe drought has great implications for the future. In fact, in the years or decades ahead the West may experience wet-to-normal years – which could temporarily relieve western states from their ever-increasing water problems. But, overall, it will get warmer this century, meaning more polluted years in general and, critically, more serious droughts in the future.

“They’re more intense,” Trouet said. “This is just the beginning.”

“Betting the wet year to bail us is a truly awful strategy,” Udall emphasized.

One tourist overlooks Hoover Dam in 2015.

Photo: Jae C Hong / AP / Shutterstock

Warming in Western states in the early 2000s.

Photo: Adapted from Williams et al., Science, 2020 / Columbia University

A better approach, according to many economists, climate scientists, and climate experts, is to break down carbon emissions enough to significantly limit future warming. This would limit the severity of the drought, even if civilization did not meet the most ambitious climate targets by tapping Earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (or 2.7 degree Fahrenheit) above th e levels. 19th century. (We probably won’t meet the big climate goal).

Already, West felt the heat. A 1.6 million-acre national forest in New Mexico is temporarily closed in 2018 due to outstanding dry conditions and high fire risk. Nearly 200 dead horses were found rotting around a dry Arizona watering holing the same year. Wildfires sell out. Many of the first thick mandatory cutbacks in water use have begun.

“We are living on something very serious,” said Udall, who previously published research on reducing water flow through the Colorado River – a consequence of warmer climates.

It is unknown how long this megadrought will last. But it is well-known that the problem is exacerbated by human activity. Expecting to finish this is not a good solution, emphasize climate experts. It will require extraordinary climate leadership and smart water management to prevent deteriorating droughts and water shortages in the coming years.

“The missing step is to put your head in the sand and pretend it’s not happening,” Cook said.

. (tagToTranslate) science