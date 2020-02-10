You just have to see these celebrities lose themselves during the Oscars performance of Eminem

See, if you had one shot or one chance to grab an Oscars performance in 2020, would you capture it or just let it slip?

Eminem has recorded it, and that’s how we saw the rapper perform at the 92nd Academy Awards. What did he play Well, his old hit “Lose Yourself” from the 8 Mile movie from 2002, of course! Yes, in 2020. You read this correctly.

It was a great evening for mother’s spaghetti, and also for actors and audience members who had the unexpected opportunity to wail with the memorable legacy of Eminem. The reaction of the room to the rapper who entered the stage was really something.

The camera captured absolutely stunning responses from Martin Scorsese, Idina Menzel, Billie Eilish (again) and more. Everyone’s palms looked sweaty. Their knees looked weak. Their arms? Those things looked heavy. Please lose yourself in these memes.

the number of people dice their heads on 1 and 3 drives the academy’s lack of diversity home

– Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) 10 February 2020

Apropos or … I’m just saying … that Billie Eilish was born the year before Eminem’s loss of yourself wins. 🥴 # Oscar2020

– Clare O’Connor (@Clare_OC) 10 February 2020

Hard to believe that it is already the 50th birthday of “Lose Yourself”.

– edgarwright (@edgarwright) 10 February 2020

