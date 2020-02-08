You just have to see the socks of Kumail Nanjiani’s father

It was a week ago. We have experienced a lot between the Caucus disaster in Iowa, the state of the Union and the inability of Trump to mix his orange makeup. We deserve a touch of health, and the father of actor Kumail Nanjiani is here to deliver.

Nanjuani made news in December after revealing his torn appearance for his role as Kingo in Marvel’s upcoming movie, The Eternals. His abs were far removed from everyone’s pudge that he and his characters had rocked before, so it was a Big Deal.

The internet went on bananas as soon as those photos fell, but it turns out that we are not the only ones in Nanjiani’s muscles. On Saturday he tweeted photos of his father’s socks, decorated with the famous shirtless photo and the text “I AM HIS DAD.”

The socks went viral, just like the original photos, and it is clear why: not only does Kumail’s father support his son’s work, but he even went so far as to print socks to let the world know that HE DAD IS. We are supporting parents! Now for the important question: where can we get a few cop?

