You have to be Cruella to be kind – The Reporter

"Girls, Girls, Girls" did not become "Boys, Boys, Boys", but Crüella, a Motley Crüe tribute band, composed exclusively of women, has modified some lyrics here and there for the sake of the comfort zone of the band.

"There have been a couple of times, depending on what it is (the song)," said lead vocalist Cindy Lynne. "I don't know if it's noticed by the public or not."

What the audience has noticed is that women can pump energy, volume and power like the original male metal rockers that still show up after almost 40 years.

Sure, there are doubts, Lynne said.

"We received people after the shows that say" I came here waiting to hate you guys "and then they will do it with a shirt," Lynne said. "Someone was standing outside, he listened to us, then he saw that she was completely feminine and was shot down, saying & # 39; It looked like a bunch of boys & # 39;".

Lynne laughed.

"I guess it's a compliment," he said.

The Marin County native talked about the band recently over the phone, with an encore performance at Stars in Vacaville this Saturday at 9 p.m.

It's been almost eight years since Lynne reunited the girls almost on a whim. Sure, she was always a big fan of Crüe, but a tribute band wasn't going to be long term.

"I did it for fun," Lynne said, adding that he "did not imagine" that he would address the 10-year-old brand.

"I thought we were going to play, make friends and play a dive bar here and there," Lynne said. "It has been surprisingly fun."

Apparently, fans of Tommy Lee, Nickki Sixx, Vince Neil and Mick Mars are grateful for Lynne, Yuka Harrill, Terilynn "Lucky Sixx" Bench and Windy Wild.

That first concert at Winters Tavern in Pacifica in 2012 for "30 or 40" people was all it took to convince Lynne that he was in something. Although the years and so many concerts erase the memories, "I imagine it felt pretty good," he said. "I expected people to enjoy it."

Actually, Lynne said, he only took one essay.

"I knew it sounded good," he said.

Even if the tribute band's release was documented, Lynne wouldn't see it.

"I never watch videos of myself," he said. "I feel strange."

Although a word is modified here and there to recognize the subject, "we try to be quite accurate with the recordings," Lynne said. "Obviously, we're not going to sound exactly like them."

In the study, Motley men have access to production tools.

"We're live, so we'll never sound exactly like the album," Lynne said.

There are numerous tribute bands for women from the original men's groups: Aerochix, AC / DShe, Misstallica, Zepparella, The She Street Band, etc., but it is rare for men to pay tribute to a women's band, such as The Go- Go & # 39; so Bangles, Ronettes and, of course, Broadzilla.

Lynne reminded a group of boys who did that "like a gag," covering women's groups while wearing dresses on stage.

"It was not offensive. It was fine. They weren't for long," Lynne said.

Crüella, however, plans to stay for a while, with the ninth anniversary in March, as they present a couple of shows a month with many out-of-state concerts scheduled for 2020.

Music, Lynne said, has to do with energy. And admission prices. It's only $ 10 to see Saturday's show on Stars. The real Motley Crüe? From about $ 120 to almost $ 1,000 for the July 19 concert at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Although he acknowledged that "it is so expensive" to see the real deal, Lynne said he has paid around $ 500 for the front row seats to Bon Jovi.

“I used to follow them all over the country. I had to be in front, ”he said.

There are some significant production costs at outdoor concerts and Lynne wanted to have the budget.

"We always joke about putting Wendy's drums on a roller coaster" as Tommy Lee of the real band did.

"It would be great to have accessories and back-drops if money were not an object," Lynne said.

As a lifelong fan, Lynne knows everything there is to know about Motley Crüe. She has seen the band live at least 16 times.

"It inspires me," he said. “Then I do a better show with my band. We can't have the same great sets or costumes, but it's still inspiring. I couldn't do this if I didn't love music. "

Crüella performs Saturday at 9 p.m., in Stars, 155 Browns Valley Parkway, Vacaville. Admission $ 10. For more information, call (707) 455-7827 or visit starsrecreation.com.