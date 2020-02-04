You have just experienced the warmest January ever

For 421 consecutive months, the earth was warmer than average.

January 2020 continued where 2019 ended, as the relentless long-term long-term trend – fueled by towering concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere – resulted in the hottest global record ever, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

January 2020 squeaked last January 2016 with only one-degree fractions (0.03 Celsius), but it is really the long-term heating trend that is important, not every individual month. In general, 2019 was the second-hottest year on record, 19 of the last 20 years are now the hottest on record and high-temperature records now absolutely dominate low-temperature records.

Oslo 🇳🇴 January 2020. Climate change.

Not one day below 0 C.

Not a single snowflake all month.

No one can remember that January in Oslo. It is the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/P7rTe3ynLk

– Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) January 31, 2020

Europe was extremely hot, because natural climate variations kept ice-cold air limited to the Arctic and away from Europe. But as with all high-temperature records today, the added background heating of the planet gives these temperature fluctuations an extra boost, often resulting in broken records.

Europe broke its average temperature record in January by more than 5.5 degrees Fahrenheit (3.1 ° C), with some areas having temperatures that were as much as 10 degrees (6 ° C) warmer than average.

Although the earth in general was considerably warmer than the January 2020 average, some places, such as Alaska, were deeply colder than normal, underlining that within a heating climate there is and will still be variable weather.

In general, the earth has been warming by just over 1 ° C since the 1880s. But if carbon emissions continue to rise with little or no effort to reduce the use of fossil fuels, the world is currently on track to heat about 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit this century – if not more.

Even with the warming we’ve had so far, the consequences were extreme and predicting even worse destruction.

