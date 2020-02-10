“You have a friend in me” – “Toy Story 4” wins the Oscar

NEW YORK, NY. – Talk about a friend: “Toy Story 4” is the first franchise company to receive two animated film Oscars.

The collaboration between Disney and Pixar was awarded the Oscar for Best Animation on Sunday. The third installment of the franchise, “Toy Story 3”, won the title in 2011.

“Toy Story 4” continued the story of Woody, which was told by Tom Hanks, who this time unexpectedly reunites with his long-time friend Bo Peep. Woody is ultimately faced with the decision of how he wants to live his life as a toy.

His signature song “I can’t throw you away” by Randy Newman is nominated in the best original song category. He also wrote the song “You have a friend in me” for the first episode and “We Belong Together” for the third.

The series, which started out as the first feature film with full computer animation, is credited with a change in the way animated films are made and other creative endeavors at Pixar that later became “Monsters Inc.”, “The Incredibles” and ” Ratatouille “.

“Toy Story 4” defeated “Missing Link”, “I lost my body”, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and “Klaus”.

