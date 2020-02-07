You from C’s Willie Desjardins went to the West Hall of Fame of Canada

EDMONTON – The former hockey coach Willie Desjardins of the University of Calgary Dinos has been successful on almost all levels of the sport.

As a player at the University of Saskatchewan, Desjardins won numerous titles. As a coach at the highest levels of the game, Desjardins has done the same.

The Climax, Sask., Native was announced Friday as the newest Canada West Hall of Fame inductee.

Desjardins was the captain of the Huskies to their first national championship in 1983 and won the MVP tournament when the Dogs lifted the University Cup. He was a member of three consecutive Canada West championship teams from 1981-83. That dynasty was initiated in October in the CW Hall of Fame.

Desjardins was Canada West All-star four times and was the MVP of the conference during the 1982-83 season.

After graduating in 1985, Desjardins joined the University of Calgary hockey staff as an assistant coach before taking over the program in 1988-89 and helping it for six seasons. With Desjardins as head coach, the Dinos had a record of 113-44-11 in conference games and won the Canada West title in 1990.

From there, Desjardins embarked on a remarkable coaching journey that has spanned the world, with spells in the National Hockey League, the American Hockey League, the Western Hockey League, professional teams in Japan and the Canadian national program.

Desjardins coached the Medicine Hat Tigers to the WHL championships in 2004 and ’07, accompanied the AHL’s Texas Stars to the Calder Cup in ’14 and Canada to bronze during the ’18 Winter Olympics.

He was an assistant coach for Canada’s gold medal winning team at the Junior World Championships in 2009 and head coach the following year when Canada captured silver from world juniors. He was named ‘06 Canadian Hockey League Coach of the Year and received the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as AHL’s Coach of the Year in “13.

Since 2014, Desjardins has spent parts of four seasons as head coach in the NHL, with the Vancouver Canucks and the Los Angeles Kings, marked in ’14-15 as he led the Canucks to second place in the Pacific Division with 101 points and a playoff berth. He started his second stint as head coach of the Tigers in the 19-20 WHL season.