You don't want to hear Bugatti talking about Bugatti

Stephan Winkelmann, more and more skilful, at Pebble Beach, who is showing the EB110 tribute. ChironPhoto: Bugatti

The head of Bugatti, who was formerly the head of Lamborghini, recently interviewed Autocar about not expecting the W16 engine the company is using to fail shortly. But that’s not all.

Autocar has transformed the words of Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann into something that they are not. Winkelmann told the British pub:

Winkelmann said about his Hypercars in contrast to every possible second model: “In my opinion, the W16 has a chance for the future. It is a USP, the value of which does not decrease. “Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess“ knows the value of a W16 engine ”.

In a broader sense, he said about combustion engines: “If it takes another decade, the ICE will be the last of its kind, and the last of its kind means that it can be collected.

“If it takes another decade,” this became the headline of Autocar: “Bugatti’s W16 engine will be” for the next decade, “says Chef.” That is not exactly what Winkelmann said. The guy (who never answered my questions about the rumor of a Ducati-Audi hyper-car with desmodromic valves at a motor show a few years ago) spoke more generally about how combustion engines would remain desirable at the top end of the collector’s world. They are regulated by the market. And that’s exactly what Winkelmann got involved with: These cars and their technology mainly manifest themselves as an investment. By autocar:

“With hybridization, the battery is replaced, but it is not an original battery. The internal combustion engine will gain in value. People buy Bugattis because they want the ultimate in performance, but also – and that’s legitimate – because it’s an investment.

These statements are not in the least wrong. It’s just annoying to hear someone talk about these unparalleled performance cars as assets, not vehicles. As every mile passes on the odometer, you hear less of the Quad-Turbo W16, which draws in as much air as money that flies out of the exhaust.