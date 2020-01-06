You don't have to be an experienced chef to cook dishes with Julia

Loading...

The deceased legendary chef Julia Child is synonymous with good cooking, and now a new Julia is coming to the culinary scene. Julia, the “Intelligent Autonomous Cooking System” of CookingPal, can buy food and prepare it for you. It can also chop, stir, knead, steam and even wash itself. It will be unveiled at the CES 2020, with demonstrations and meals taking place at the CookingPal booth.

“Whether someone juggles a hectic schedule, is known for burning meals or often forgets important recipe steps, we can all use a little extra help in the kitchen,” said Anna Khomenko, marketing manager at CookingPal. “Julia makes mouth watering, healthy, homemade meals fun, easy and quick. Ideal for complete beginners, hectic family lives and people who work long hours, the system is designed to remove the chaos from culinary creations. “

The Julia system consists of two parts. It has a smart kitchen hub that looks like a large tablet. The hub proposes meals by learning what you like or by determining which food you have to hand. It then provides step-by-step instructions with a catalog of hundreds of recipes made and tested by professional chefs for CookingPal. The tablet can also be used to order groceries. Cooks can use the touchscreen to operate the hub or voice commands when their hands get messy. Julia can also be operated via the CookingPal app.

The Julia system also contains a device that looks a lot like a giant food processor. It is not for nothing big. It can do most of the chores for you through 10 culinary functions, including weighing food with a built-in dish, chopping, mixing or blending, emulsifying, grating, cooking, kneading and steaming. Julia cooks at a maximum of 265 degrees Fahrenheit (130 degrees Celsius).

If it can’t do a job, Julia will guide you through the process, such as when you need to add ingredients to the bowl. “For example, while preparing a mushroom risotto, Julia will tell a user how many mushrooms should be put in the bowl, then chop and roast before being guided through the rest of the recipe,” the company said in a press release. “It will warn users when a next step is needed or when a meal is ready.”

Julia will sell for less than $ 1,000. Although it will be unveiled this month, it will not be available until late summer. CookingPal says it will announce additional products in the coming months, including a smart oven and a smart pressure cooker.

Recommendations from the editors