You could have sung these Box Car Racer lyrics very differently

It’s been almost 20 years Box Car Racer dropped some new songs, but it hasn’t stopped Tom DeLonge to remind fans of their existence. He has already shared a legacy photo of the album cover and said new Angels & Airwaves sounded a bit like her.

Now DeLonge draws even more to our hearts by posting a photo of what appears to be the original lyric sheet of one of Box Car Racer’s best-known songs – “I Feel So.”

In late March, Tom DeLonge posted a simple photo of Box Car Racer art with the rock hand. Fans were immediately confused and thought this meant there would be some kind of news about the project. Fellow musician Anthony Green (Saosin, Survive approximately) even threw his name in the hat and said, “I’m in.”

Unfortunately, nothing new has been posted about Box Car Racer since that day, until now.

Maybe Tom DeLonge just goes through old things and gets sentimental while quarantined, or maybe he’s teasing something.

On April 23, DeLonge took to Instagram to share Box Car Racer’s handwritten lyrics with “I Feel So”. As many fans know, “I Feel So” is the first track of their only record and immediately hooked us on the DeLonge and Travis Barker project.

DeLonge shared the photo with the simple caption “A little history of a racing driver’s history …” As you can see, the lyrics were a bit different.

Listen to the iconic song below.

In 2017, DeLonge teased on Twitter asking fans who should be guest on a new Box Car Racer album ‘if there was one’. Green also joked that time, in agreement with a fan who jumped directly at him as a guest.

Ha- All that talk about Boxcar Racer, who should we have guest on the album? (If there was one) 🙂

– Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) May 8, 2017

yes Anthony green would be perfect

– anthony green (@AnthonyGreen) May 8, 2017

More Tom DeLonge

Last week we got a brand new issue from Angels & Airwaves. The new song is called ‘All That’s Left Is Love’.

Tom DeLonge said all proceeds from the track would go directly to Feeding America.

Angels & Airwaves have been relatively quiet since 2019. But that was a busy year for Tom DeLonge and the crew. They dropped two new singles, “Kiss & Tell” and “Rebel Girl”. Then they briefly teased a new song called “TIME BOMB” on New Year’s Eve while showing some footage from an upcoming documentary. They also completed a massive American tour.

Now Angels & Airwaves are angels again, by donating the proceeds from “All That’s Left Is Love” to Feeding America.

Feeding America addresses the needs of individuals struggling with food insecurity in the United States and wants to end the fight against hunger.

The last AVA record was set in 2014 The Dream Walker and with three new songs to their name, and a potential fourth with “TIME BOMB”, hopefully there will be news of a new record soon.

Until then, check out the latest Angels & Airwaves song, ‘All That’s Left Is Love’.

Do you think Tom DeLonge teases something related to Box Car Racer? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

