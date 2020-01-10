You could get paid to travel through the United States in a hot dog car

Loading...

There are certain professions all over the world that are often given the title of ‘dream job’. Regardless of whether or not you adhere to that theory, it certainly creates an appetite for potential employees.

As reported by Insider, there may be a new number one on the list because Oscar Mayer wants to hire people to drive a hot dog car through the United States of America.

Yes, you read that right.

The facts and figures

To make a long story short: Oscar Mayer wants to hire 12 Hotdoggers to ride through America in their giant Wienermobiles. The position is available for those who have a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree, with training starting in June.

The commitment lasts a whole year, but the training takes two weeks at Hot Dog High. We don’t make this up.

Building an inheritance

They will practice how to park the Wienermobile, choose their own Hotdogger name and generally come up with as many puns as humanly possible.

“With 33 years under our belt, the work of Hotdogger remains a highly sought after position,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director of Oscar Mayer.

Oscar Mayer

For those of you who don’t know, the first Oscar Mayer store opened in 1883 and, as you can imagine, has evolved enormously ever since.

They work with many natural foods, but above all they specialize in sausages, bacon and, you guessed it, hot dogs.

