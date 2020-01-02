You can’t stop a shaken beer can from fizzing over by tapping it, study finds

Loading...

Anyone who has been the victim of the old joke of "opening a can of beaten beer" has probably heard that hitting the side of the can before opening it can prevent the beer from bubbling. It is a bit of popular wisdom, but apparently science does not confirm it. Danish scientists from the University of Southern Denmark (USD) in Odense tested the tapping strategy and discovered that it really doesn't work. They summarized their findings in a recent article published in the arXiv of physics.

Beer is a surprisingly popular study subfield for scientists. There was a 2011 Irish study on the nucleation of bubbles in thick beers, for example, and in 2016, scientists demonstrated how beer foam reduces beer splatter when poured into a glass, and improves the taste. In 2013, Javier Rodríguez-Rodríguez, a physicist at the Carlos III University of Madrid, and several colleagues presented experimental and computer simulation findings of why beer cans foam both after being shaken, at a meeting of the Division of Fluids of the American Physical Society. Dynamic. They concluded that the foam arose from a series of waves.

"Actually, the laws of physics that control the development of these beer mushroom clouds are the same as (those that drive) the development of the cloud in an atomic bomb," Rodriguez told The Salt of NPR in that moment. "Obviously, there is no nuclear material in beer. Therefore, the source of the explosion is very different, but the mushroom cloud you see is very similar."

The initial blow to the bottle sends a shock wave through the glass towards the bottom of the bottle. The energy of the wave is transferred to the beer inside by sending a second shock wave towards the surface of the beer. Then it bounces again and continues moving back and forth through the liquid until its energy dissipates.

The wave movement and the changing pressure release small gas pockets trapped inside microscopic imperfections in the glass bottle. Pockets implode and create smaller bubble clouds from the carbon dioxide dissolved in beer. Although these bubbles can grow rapidly up to three times more than their original size, that is not what causes the bottle to overflow with foam. Individual bubble feathers float through the beer, increasing the speed as they grow, until they leave the top of the bottle in a shower of foam.

Elizaveta Sopina and Elliot J. Brown, co-authors of this last article, came up with the idea of ​​testing the hypothesis and possibly ending the terrible scourge of excessive beer spillage. "This is inefficient, since the effervescent reduce the amount of beer available for consumption and result in waste," the Danish authors wrote about the rationale for their experiment. "Beer spray can also stain clothing or surrounding objects, and there is also an unpleasant and socially undesirable side effect."

If touching or shaking a milkshake helps reduce emanations and beer loss, although it is based on reasonable hypothetical assumptions, it had never been rigorously tested, although anecdotal evidence suggested it was ineffective. "Given the strong Danish tradition in beer brewing and consumption, and an emerging trend in the exploration of urban myths related to alcohol, we set out to resolve this issue with high quality evidence," the authors wrote.

Expand / The experimental setup: randomized cans for the agitation group were claimed on a shaker in batches of three or four.

E. Sopina and others / arXiv

Carlsberg Breweries A / S provided more than one thousand cans of beer for the experiment, although some were excluded due to damage or errors in the experimental process. In the end, 1000 cans were successfully tested on a Friday in May 2018. The cans were randomly assigned (using the Microsoft Excel random number generator) to one of four groups: without shaking / exploding, without shaking / touching, shaking / unexploded and shake / touched. Each can was stirred for two minutes using an industrial stirrer, equivalent to what beer cans would experience while being transported by bicycle for ten minutes (a common means of delivering beer in Denmark).

Then, three teams weighed the cans and hit (or did not touch, depending on the group in question) cans three times to the side with one finger. Then they opened the cans, "absorbed any loss of beer with paper towels" and finally reweighed the cans to determine the loss of beer. Initially, the participants opened the cans with their hands, but apparently this caused "pain in the bed of the fingers and nails", so they were provided with stainless steel butter knives to open the rest of the cans.

But the tapping of the cans was still done manually. Co-authors also considered automating this process, but decided not to do so, since "the objective of the investigation was to determine if this effect would be observable in a realistic use case, not in an oversized laboratory environment."

Enlarge / Graph showing the change in the mass of the beer can by shaking and touching.

E. Sopina et al./arXiv

The result: the researchers found no significant differences in terms of beer loss between the beaten cans that were hit and those that were not. (The same goes for cans without shaking). They suggested a possible explanation: barley proteins in beer can stabilize the bubbles, preventing them from rising to the top of the can. More experiments would be needed to determine if tapping could reduce the emanations of other carbonated drinks, such as soda.

However, one of the teams lost significantly less beer during the experiment than the others. "The most likely explanation for this is that, unlike other teams, Team 3 was composed exclusively of engineers, who are known to do everything possible to get the last drop of beer. As for the leftover beer, it was not waste: researchers distributed beer with snacks to university staff and students.

The best remedy to avoid excessive spillage is to wait for the excess bubbles to settle before opening the can. The authors suggest (it is assumed that with the tongue firmly on the cheek) that their findings could discourage the practice of hitting cans, thus avoiding "finger injuries related to tapping (eg, damaged tendons, ligaments, stress disorder repetitive) ", apparently a real concern, if a 2006 study is an indication.

The strategy of waiting, instead of tapping, could also be an advantage for those prone to overeating beer, encouraging beer enthusiasts to slow down to waste less beer. "Our study suggests that an entire can of beer can be preserved by allowing approximately 100 shaken cans to be deposited," the authors wrote. "Postsecondary students, economists and other frugal beer enthusiasts will likely find satisfaction in this fact."