You cannot take this photo: the colossal abdomen of an iceberg

Scientists say that 90 percent of an iceberg is under water (thanks, Archimedes!), A fact for which most people like to believe their word. Not Tobias Friedrich. He dives into dangerously cold water to see for himself – and to photograph.

“I want to show people how beautiful it is down there,” says Friedrich.

Friederich, based in Wiesbaden, Germany, became addicted to ‘bergs’ while diving in the Tasiilaq Fjord in southeastern Greenland in 2012. It was August and they floated along the coast, glacier envoys from the North Pole. They looked jagged above the water, all corners and surfaces; but downstairs they were round and poky, like “giant golf balls,” he says.

One trip was not enough. Not two. So Friedrich returned last March, when the fjord was frozen and immobilized hundreds of icebergs. For two weeks, he and another diver rode snowmobiles every day over striking formations. They saw three triangles in the 20-inch thick ice near the base of each iceberg: one entry and two exits in case someone needed air quickly.

The salty water poked at 27 degrees Fahrenheit, about as cold as it gets without freezing. Friedrich applied himself with wet and dry suits and skin pants, but his face was bare and his lips went numb in five minutes. He tried not to think about the cold, or the ice cap that struck him from above, or the disturbing blackness that stretched hundreds of feet below. “You can’t make mistakes there,” he says.

Seventy feet down, Friedrich plucked his reward and enjoyed a wonderful view of the icebergs in all their glory. He broke hundreds of photos, including the one above, which earned him awards in the 8th annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest. Caught with a DSLR encased in underwater housing, it shows a fellow diver overshadowed by an icy white belly, larger than a whale. The diver’s video lights illuminate his swirling contours from below, while daylight breaks through from above and throws it in awe-inspiring relief.

“You fly through the water and see this universe down there, which is so random, beautiful and fascinating,” says Friedrich. Much of that miracle has been recorded in his photos. The rest? You just have to believe his word.

