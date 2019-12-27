Loading...

For Facebook refusers who still want to have the ability to chat with Facebook users, you could sign up for Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account. That is no longer the case …

VentureBeat reports on the change.

Facebook quietly has the ability to sign up for Messenger without a Facebook account deleted, the company confirmed to VentureBeat this afternoon. Previously, new users using the Messenger or Messenger Lite app could choose to use their phone number instead of an account […]

Facebook has rolled out the option to sign up for Messenger without an account in June 2015, first for users in the US, Canada, Peru and Venezuela. In addition to telephone numbers, photos & names were accepted as forms of login identification.

That has now changed, with Facebook claiming it is in the name of simplicity.

"If you're new to Messenger, you'll find that you need a Facebook account to chat with friends and make connections," an email spokesperson said. “We have found that the vast majority of people who use Messenger already sign up via Facebook and we want to simplify the process. If you already use Messenger without a Facebook account, you don't have to do anything. "

VentureBeat suggests that it can instead be a preparation for the expected integration of messages in Facebook's apps.

The change could anticipate the upcoming unification of the various message features of Facebook, including WhatsApp and Instagram, as well as Messenger.

Facebook confirmed these plans earlier in the year, but only said it would not happen in 2019.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the project – "no matter what time we do this" – would probably not appear until 2020.

"The integration we are thinking of, we are very early in this," said Zuckerberg during the company's Q4 profit call. "There is much more that we have to figure out."

Although you can no longer sign up for Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account, those who have already done so – at least for the time being – can continue to use the service.

