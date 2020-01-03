You cannot accuse a president who has just killed a terrorist!

Loading...

The morning after President Donald Trump ordered an American air strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney had a question in mind: " Where does that leave the charge? "

As markets swarm in the specter of war with Iran, Varney wondered aloud on Friday morning whether the assassination of one of Iran's top leaders would constitute a " temporary interruption "of the bull market or if it is" something that will continue for some ". the time to come. "

"What happens to the price of gasoline in America as the price of oil goes up?" Added Varney. "On the world market? Are we now going to stop the fall in gas prices and start to see them rise? "

The conservative anchor of Fox Business then turned to the political ramifications of the president's actions, asking how the Democrats would react to this in the weeks and months to come.

After declaring that the Democrats had a "difficult political line to fathom" by urging caution and warning that killing Soleimani could be unwise, Varney suggested that Trump's dismissal may have to be abandoned due to the impending war.

"And where does that leave the charge?" Asked Varney. "Are we now going to try to remove and remove the commander-in-chief who just dropped one of the greatest terrorists in the world? This is quite a question, I suggest. "

The pro-Trump host was not the only Fox personality to express this view on Friday morning. In an appearance on Fox News ’America’s Newsroom, Fox News contributor and president of Trump super PAC Ed Rollins said the Democrats were" stupid if they wanted to continue this process of impeachment. "

"This is a dangerous world and it shows great strength," concluded Rollins.

