You can use jumper cables to listen to the radio and possibly get killed, horribly

We all know jumper cables are incredibly useful things: they can charge your car when the battery is low, they can be used to torture people for sexual information or gratification, or they can even stretch the pants in gravity-free times. . What I didn’t realize is that they can still be used to listen to AM radio, as long as you lack poor audio fidelity and a very real risk of a painful death.

This is certainly not new, since this particular video has been around since 2016, but it’s still fascinating:

What happens here is that with AM radio, the audio signal is transmitted by modulating the amplitude of the radio wave to match the sound wave. These high frequency radio waves are emitted by the tower, so if you have a jumper cable near the tower metal, the RF wave / power arcs between the cable and the tower, and these waves are modulated with audio signal.

So, as the bow jumps between the cable clamp and the tower, it moves the surrounding air and sends compression waves much like a speaker, which your ears will interpret as sound.

Again, this is absurdly dangerous since we are dealing with high voltage electricity here, and it is not so compatible with human bodies.

The Antique Brass Pen We Have All There Is Today 30%

If using a cable jumper seems too cheesy to you, you might do what those curious and maybe a little silly Russian kids did, and use the moisture in pieces of grass to make the electric bow:

This is, of course, a terrible idea. Now that you’ve seen it on video, you shouldn’t try it yourself, avoiding the possibility of effectively micro-evaluating your intestines until death.

Science!

.