You can use Google Duo on the internet without a phone number

With absolutely no fanfare, Google has now made it possible to make Duo calls on the internet without having to connect your telephone number.

It is unclear when Google made this change, but according to Android Police you can now make and receive calls without having your phone number linked to your account. However, it is worth noting that it does not work fully with GSuite accounts – non-standard “@ gmail.com” accounts. You can call if you have a GSuite account, but you are not currently receiving it.

So if you’re signed in to a standard Google account, just go to duo.google.com and log in with an account without a linked phone number, instead of being asked to add it to your account. Instead, go to the Duo main site, where you can search through your existing contacts to make audio and video calls. AP says it works fine without problems.

You can receive calls on the Internet if a standard Google Duo account places a call to the email address that you have linked to a Duo account. The biggest stumbling block is that these email-only Duo accounts that do not have a phone number do not appear in your contact list and you cannot search for them. You can only call them if they appear in your list of recent messages or notifications if you have called them recently.

You will be bothered with alerts when you use your email-only Duo account, with pop-ups suggesting that you add your phone number so that your friends and family can find you more easily. If you do use a GSuite account, you will unfortunately encounter a blockage where you have to enter your telephone number to continue.

Of course Google has been planning for this for a while, but the change seems to be available on Google Duo on the internet. This is exacerbated by the special support pages that still indicate that Duo is only available when you link a phone number to your account.

More on Google Duo:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax3PRzpng38 [/ embed]